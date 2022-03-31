ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken eliminated, couldn't reach high expectations in inaugural season

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture looks bright with plenty of draft picks, NHL salary cap space. The Seattle Kraken failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in their inaugural season. Seattle (21-40-6) was eliminated from contention when it lost 3-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. Here is a look at what...

www.nhl.com

FOX Sports

Surging Sabres show signs of blossoming in late-season run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — One year and one day later, Sabres coach Don Granato still reflects on the encouraging text message forward Kyle Okposo sent following what stands as one of the lowest moments in franchise history. “We will win,” Granato said, recalling Okposo’s text shortly after Buffalo squandered...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin, Penguins Win Wild OT in Minnesota; Zucker Injured

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a two-goal lead and winger Jason Zucker. In a breathtaking game against the Minnesota Wild, officials alternated between soft calls and surprising non-calls. The teams needed more than sixty minutes before Evgeni Malkin got three whacks near the net to get the puck across the goal line.
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins win in overtime but lose forward Jason Zucker once again

The Penguins were eager to get Jason Zucker back in their lineup. And sure enough, the forward who had missed 37 of the previous 38 games due to a core muscle injury contributed almost immediately during their 4-3 overtime road win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. on Thursday.
NHL
State
Michigan State
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG @ BUF

Connor and Schmidt out, Heinola's play, and much more!. As the Jets begin their two-game road trip tonight in Buffalo, they will be without leading scorer Kyle Connor and defenceman Nate Schmidt. Both players have entered COVID protocol and won't be available for tonight's game, tomorrow night in Toronto and Saturday's home game against Los Angeles. Connor was the only Jet to have played in all 67 contests so far this season, Schmidt had only missed one game. Connor is tied for sixth in the NHL with 82 points and is fifth in the league with 41 goals. Schmidt is the teams leader in points by a defenceman with 31.
NHL
NHL

Bruins and MIAA Announce Recipients of 2022 Sportsmanship Awards

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced today, March 30, the recipients of the Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Awards for 2022. Each high school student athlete is selected for exemplifying commitment to sportsmanship, teamwork, and dedication, both on and off the ice. All 29 award winners will...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. KINGS

FLAMES (40-18-8) vs. KINGS (36-23-10) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (90) Goals - Elias Lindholm (34) Kings:. Points - Anze Kopitar (57) Goals - Adrian Kempe...
NHL
NHL

Official Stars Podcast: Why confidence is key for Stars late in games

This week, DallasStars.com's Mike Heika joins host Daryl "Razor" Reaugh to discuss the Stars' recent confidence late in games, and why they've become a difficult team to score against. March 31, 2022. This week, DallasStars.com's Mike Heika joins host Daryl "Razor" Reaugh to discuss the Stars' recent confidence late in...
NHL
Person
Stan Fischler
Person
Dan Rosen
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Hobey Baker
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11) return home to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening to host Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-5).Game time is 7:00 p.m. (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the second of three meetings between the teams this season and the second and...
NHL
NHL

Sogaard wins NHL debut, Senators defeat Red Wings

Joseph has hat trick, assist for Ottawa; Raymond scores two goals for Detroit. Mathieu Joseph netted his 1st career hat trick, Mads Sogaard stopped 27, helping Senators earn a 5-2 win over the Red Wings in his NHL debut. 05:04 •. Mads Sogaard won his NHL debut, and Mathieu Joseph...
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (30-27-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (44-19-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. After sweeping a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Islanders take on New York Rangers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 win...
NHL
NHL

Josi Named NHL's First Star of the Month

Nashville's Captain Earns Another Accolade After Record-Breaking Month for Predators. Roman Josi had himself a month - and once again, the hockey world took notice. Nashville's captain has been named the NHL's First Star of the Month for March after producing one of the best 14-game spans by a defenseman the league has ever seen. This marks just the second time in franchise history a member of the Preds has been named the First Star of the Month; Pekka Rinne earned the accolade back in November of 2016.
NHL
#The Golden Knights#The Pacific Division#Nhl Expansion Draft
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against San Jose on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks at SAP Center:. Game 67: Dallas Stars (38-25-3, 79 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-30-8, 66...
NHL
NHL

Jeanneret to be honored by Sabres before, during game against Predators

Rick Jeanneret said he has always felt at home in the Buffalo Sabres broadcast booth. But he never would have guessed he'd be there for more than half a century. "It's been a great living," the 79-year-old said this week. "There's only 32 of these jobs and I've been fortunate to have had one of them.
NHL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Stars can move into second wild card from West

Flames try to extend lead in Pacific; Bruins could tie Maple Leafs for third in Atlantic. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2022 NHL postseason. There are 28 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.
NHL
NHL

O'Ree returns to Boston, excited to host Skills Weekend

BOSTON -- Willie O'Ree returned to Boston for the first time in a year to preside over a youth skills weekend that bears his name and to see his Boston Bruins jersey banner hang in the TD Garden rafters in person. O'Ree, who became the first Black NHL player when...
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets acquire Bernie mascot from Avs in exchange for Stinger

Longtime team mascot must say goodbye after a stunning deal Friday. Although the NHL trade deadline passed last week, the Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche have come together on a stunning deal that will send rock star CBJ mascot Stinger to the Rocky Mountains in exchange for Avs mascot Bernie.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruce Boudreau not a lock to remain with Canucks after season?

Despite the resurgence of the team since his hiring, it does not look as though Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau is a lock to return for a second season. In a media appearance on Sportsnet 650 radio after the trade deadline, Canucks GM Patrik Allvin was asked about Boudreau’s future, and he gave a relatively noncommittal answer, mentioning how the team will “look at” Boudreau’s contract situation after the season.
NHL
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres beat Predators, 4-3, on RJ Night; Jeanneret named first star

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To quote Rick Jeanneret, the Sabres were “Good — scary good” on Friday night against the Nashville Predators. They put up four goals against a playoff-caliber team, and they did it in front of a sold-out KeyBank Center. The crowd was loud from the first puck drop to the final horn, and […]
NHL
NHL

Sergei Bobrovsky Named NHL's 'Third Star' of the Month for March

Sergei Bobrovsky posted a flawless month, going 7-0-0 with a 2.13 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and two shutouts as the Panthers (46-15-6, 98 points) moved seven points ahead of the closest competition in the Atlantic Division via a League-best 11-2-1 March. Bobrovsky - who has won seven consecutive games for the seventh time in his career and first time since March 4-22, 2018 (7 GP w/ CBJ) - bookended the month with shutouts March 3 vs. OTT (18 SV) and March 31 vs. CHI (37 SV). The 33-year-old Novokuznetsk, Russia, native and two-time Vezina Trophy winner has played in 44 total contests this season, sharing second place in the NHL with 33 wins (33-6-3) to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and three shutouts.
NHL

