Kraken eliminated, couldn't reach high expectations in inaugural season

Connor and Schmidt out, Heinola's play, and much more!. As the Jets begin their two-game road trip tonight in Buffalo, they will be without leading scorer Kyle Connor and defenceman Nate Schmidt. Both players have entered COVID protocol and won't be available for tonight's game, tomorrow night in Toronto and Saturday's home game against Los Angeles. Connor was the only Jet to have played in all 67 contests so far this season, Schmidt had only missed one game. Connor is tied for sixth in the NHL with 82 points and is fifth in the league with 41 goals. Schmidt is the teams leader in points by a defenceman with 31.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO