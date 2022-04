The No. 2 welterweight in the world understands that his fight next weekend at UFC 273 is a big risk. Gilbert Burns puts his No. 2 ranking on the line next weekend against No. 11 ranked Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. To say this is a big fight might be an understatement, especially for what’s riding on it. If Burns pulls off the upset, it puts him right back in line to rematch former teammate Kamaru Usman, something he thinks should happen. But, on the other hand, if Chimaev wins, he leapfrogs over everyone and gets the title shot himself and puts Burns on the backburner.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO