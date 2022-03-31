13 Actors Who All Decided To Retire From Acting Way Earlier Than Everyone Expected

Cameron Diaz first took a step back from the spotlight in 2014, and four years later, she revealed that she was "actually retired" from acting. She recently explained her decision, saying that she wanted to take back control of her life.

"I know a lot of people won’t understand it. But it’s so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there...I stopped, I really looked at my life, and I saw what I had been [missing]...When you’re making a movie...They own you...For months on end, you have no time for anything else...I had to basically take it back and take responsibility for my own life. That’s my job. There’s a lot of things I had to iron out, a lot of relationships I had to repair, a lot of relationships I had to build that were absent in my life," Cameron said in an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow.