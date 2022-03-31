ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

No Dominique Johnson? No problem for Arkansas’ running backs

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ceKuH_0evTDhrL00

Pop quiz: How many FBS teams last year had four players eclipse the 500-yard mark rushing the ball?

One. Arkansas.

The team’s starter for the second half of last season, Dominique Johnson, has been unavailable to spring camp through four practices for the Hogs in 2022. Little has changed, though, with Arkansas’ attack. The return of sophomores Rocket Sanders and AJ Green, and the introduction of a pair of freshmen, has made spring ball feel like old times .

Sanders was the No. 2 back behind Johnson at the end of last season and was one of the four players who had more than 500 yards on the ground last year. With Johnson being absent, Sanders has slotted up to get first-team reps for a bulk of camp so far.

“Being a one, I feel like is a big role,” Sanders said. “I feel like just that right there made me want to be a leader. Not just for the running back room, but everybody else as well.”

Green was not one of the four players to reach that 500-yard threshold. Instead, he was a change-of-pace guy, perhaps the fastest player in the unit. He’s up to 210-215 pounds in camp, though, in hopes of being able to carry a larger workload if needed.

And Arkansas’ two freshmen, Rashod Dubinion and James Jointer, came from Georgia and Arkansas high schools early to get a leg up. Jointer is a bigger back while Dubinion is more on the quick-and-fast side.

Combined with quarterback KJ Jefferson, who led the team with 664 yards rushing and six scores last year, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Razorbacks had another four players break the 500-yard mark again in 2022.

“We have a lot of weapons in that room, right now,” Green said. “They’re all coming in ready to learn. They’re going fast and not scared of anything.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

2 Schools Named “Best Fit” For Arch Manning: Fans React

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, 247Sports college football recruiting analyst Carl Reed was asked about Arch Manning. When talking about the five-star quarterback, Reed named the two “best fits” for the No. 1 overall recruit. He thinks Alabama and Georgia offer the best opportunity for Manning to become the first member of the family to win a national title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Alabama Wide Receiver Lands Coaching Job

Former Alabama wide receiver Derek Kief has landed a coaching job with an FCS program. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Kief is going to be the new receivers coach for Towson. He’s been a graduate assistant at Maryland for the last two years. Kief played at Alabama from 2015-18...
COLLEGE SPORTS
defpen

2022 Five-Star Anthony Black Commits to Arkansas Razorbacks

Head Coach Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have landed the commitment of 2022 five-star point guard Anthony Black. He committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, TCU Horned Frogs, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the NBA G League Ignite team. Musselman has the Razorbacks competing at the top levels of college basketball and now with him pulling in five-star recruits there could be no one to stop him from reaching the pinnacle of college basketball sooner rather than later.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camp, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has reportedly slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building. The twister hit the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Video footage from the scene showed a flattened building and buckled metal frame, surrounded by heavy debris.The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday after power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.The twister emerged from severe storms rolling through Arkansas with tornadoes and hurricane-force...
ENVIRONMENT
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Coach Uses 3 Words To Describe Him

The most high-profile college football recruit in the nation is class of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning, who has plenty of game to go with his famous name. Manning could attend any school in the country. So far, there’s been rampant speculation about which school he’ll ultimately pick, but the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman star has still managed to keep an air of mystery around his recruitment.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Johnson
WREG

Trio of Tigers put their names in the transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a tough few days for Penny Hardaway. Hardaway lost three Tigers to the transfer portal in one day, including two more players from that number one recruiting class. John Camden and Sam Onu both put their names in the portal Tuesday, along with Miami transfer Earl Timberlake. Timberlake is one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
College Football HQ

Early predictions for the 2022 college football season

Is it ever too early to get a head start on the college football season?  Of course not — especially not with all the changes coming to the sport on the sidelines and on the rosters. We saw huge coaching turnover this offseason, not to mention the permanent changes wrought by the transfer ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eclipse#American Football#Fbs
The Spun

Skyy Clark, 5-Star Point Guard, Down To 6 Schools

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark, who decommitted from Kentucky earlier this month, has cut his list of schools down to six choices. Clark is still considering Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington, he announced on Tuesday. The Montverde (Fla.) Academy product is the fifth-rated point guard and 27th-ranked overall...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 five-star forward Leonard Miller reveals top schools

On Wednesday, On3’s Joe Tipton posted the final ten options for 2022 Canadian native Leonard Miller. Eight schools were included with two professional options. Of those eight schools, six have offered Miller. Those six are Alabama, Kansas, TCU, Auburn, Providence, and Oklahoma State. The other two schools that were included were Kentucky and Gonzaga.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commitment from 5-star Mookie Cook skyrockets Oregon Ducks near top of 2023 recruiting rankings

The Oregon Ducks landed a massive commitment on Thursday afternoon, signaling a huge win for Dana Altman and his coaching staff. 5-star small forward Mookie Cook announced that he would be coming home to the state of Oregon and playing for the Ducks in 2023. Cook, who plays for Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. With him now committing to the Ducks, Oregon’s prospects for next season have gone through the roof. At the start of the day on Thursday, the Ducks sat at No. 13 in the national...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy