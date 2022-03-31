ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Contract details for Buffalo Bills RB Duke Johnson

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09WtcV_0evTD98000

The Buffalo Bills added a third piece to their backfield this offseason, as has become a bit of a tradition.

In recent years, TJ Yeldon and Matt Breida were brought as the “slightly known” veterans to team up with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss in the Bills’ running back room.

After a rocky road, the 2022 version will be Duke Johnson.

The former Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins rusher inked a one-year deal in Buffalo. Like those before him, the numbers are not anything eye-popping.

According to Spotrac, the 28-year-old signed a deal worth $1.27 million.

Of that, $1.12M is his base salary and $127.5K is coming to him via signing bonus. Overall, Johnson’s contract has another $250K of his base salary guaranteed.

In the end, Johnson’s finances will give the Bills a minimal $1.272M salary cap hit.

If things don’t work out, releasing Johnson will only give Buffalo a $377.5K dead cap hit as well. The difference between his salary cap hit and dead cap number is how much money the Bills could save against their salary cap in letting him go.

Because of the small commitment, Johnson will earn every ounce of playing time he gets in Buffalo. But the Bills clearly covet a pass-catching running back.

Prior to signing Johnson, the Bills agreed to a two-year, $8M deal with Washington Commanders running back JD McKissic.

He decided to ultimately return to Washington, however, they did commit some dollars to McKissic, or planned to. That could indicate how the Bills wouldn’t mind having a pass catcher coming out of their backfield in 2022.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+

Followers

139K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Washington Commanders
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: First-round order, top three needs for all 32 teams

This is a look at the order for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30), along with the top three needs for all 32 teams. The order for picks 1-18 was determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. The order for playoff teams (19-32 in the order) was determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots dip into Michigan pool for speed on D

A lot can change in 20 days. Since our last mock in early March, NFL teams got busy in free agency and on the trade market. Tyreek Hill is on the Miami Dolphins; Davante Adams, Chandler Jones and several ex-Patriots are joining Josh McDaniels' Las Vegas Raiders and Von Miller is headed to the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Johnathan Hankins re-signs with Las Vegas Raiders

NFL free agency is still going strong and despite the fury of new faces in new places cooling off, we are still seeing some familiar names cashing in. You know we love monitoring former Ohio State Buckeyes and the most recent former Ohio State star to receive some more of that sweet, sweet NFL cash is defensive tackle, Johnathan Hankins.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy