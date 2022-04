Police are warning social media users not to take part in a new TikTok challenge that has been going viral and is putting people in danger. The “Orbeez” challenge encourages kids to shoot at strangers and at each other with Orbeez water beads from toy air guns, while recording themselves doing it. Police across the U.S. are getting reports of being hit by the beads in random drive-by incidents. And sometimes the toys look like real guns.

