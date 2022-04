Elon Musk and Las Vegas fit in the way that oddities like Carrot Top and Tape Face have made the city their home. Things that seem odd elsewhere fit easily in Las Vegas. Musk, despite being one of the richest men in the world (sometimes the richest), stands out in most places -- but not in a city full of showgirls, Naked Cowboys, and whatever Wayne Newton is.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 DAYS AGO