BALTIMORE, MD—Following a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, artwork by Baltimore County Public Schools' students will once again be seen in person in the Baltimore Museum of Art for the 34th annual "Art is for Everyone" exhibition. The exhibition will feature more than 260 artworks from 120 schools, including drawings, sculptures, mixed media, photography, digital art, paintings, and collaborative …

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 DAYS AGO