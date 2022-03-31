ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flying to Greenland Is About to Get a Lot Easier

By Todd Plummer
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFlying to Greenland from the U.S. is a bit of an ordeal. But come summer it will be a lot easier for American tourists to reach the Arctic nation by plane, thanks to several improvements to Greenland’s air connectivity, like new flights and a bigger international airport. Currently...

natureworldnews.com

Polar Bears: Why the World’s Largest Bears Aren’t in Antarctica

Although the North and Antarctica represent comparable ecosystems in some respects, they are inhabited to distinct organisms. Despite the fact that both hemispheres are accessible to a range of seals as well as the whale population, solely the Arctic is habitat to the world's biggest bear, the polar bear. World's...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Why Did Vikings Mysteriously Leave Greenland? We May Finally Know The Reason

For the better part of four centuries, Greenland's southern coast defined the westernmost edge of Viking occupation. Seduced by visions of verdant hills and fertile ground, in the late 10th century waves of Norse migrants set sail in hopes of an easier life abroad. At its peak, the colony's population numbered in the thousands, spread out across three major settlements. And then it ended. No word of hardship. No record of struggle. By the middle of the 15th century, the Norse experiment in Greenland was a bust. New research suggests we might have had it all wrong about the prime cause of the...
SCIENCE
AccuWeather

Arctic’s melting permafrost has yielded some amazing treasures

A trend of rising temperatures has led to long-extinct creatures, well preserved and near fully intact, being unearthed and casting new light on prehistoric eras. And one creature was still alive after 24,000 years. From a squirming microorganism awakened from its deep multi-millennial slumber to a pair of mummified lion...
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

Melting glaciers reveal 1,700-year-old weapons used by reindeer hunters

Glacial archaeologists in Norway have discovered weapons and secret hideaways on a remote mountain where stealthy hunters waited for reindeer more than a millennium ago. While surveying part of the inland mountain peak Sandgrovskaret, the archaeological team recovered five arrows, three of which are up to 1,700 years old. The researchers also discovered 40 stone-built hunting blinds, which made the hunters "invisible" to nearby reindeer.
SCIENCE
cntraveler.com

Meet the Retirees Who Live on Cruise Ships

When Jeff Farschman, 72, first retired from his role as vice president at Lockheed Martin Services in 2004, he planned on spending his winters as a snowbird enjoying the warm temperatures of the Caribbean. But that all changed when Hurricane Ivan wreaked havoc on Grand Cayman, his island of choice, in September of that same year—so he made what would become a life-changing pivot. Since he’d already booked himself on a week-long cruise to Bermuda, Farschman decided to extend his travels to include six back-to-back cruises (four to Bermuda and two to the Caribbean) culminating as a 47-day trip. This extensive journey became the impetus for how he now spends his retirement: living seven-to-eight months annually aboard Holland America Line cruise ships.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Montanan

A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone

The isolated and rugged Yellowstone region remained a “hole” in the map of North America until the 1870s.  Indigenous North Americans knew the area well, but it was one of the last places on the continent to be explored by Euro-Americans. Indigenous North Americans have long known of the wonders of Yellowstone.  Archeological evidence shows that […] The post A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Phys.org

New study of Yellowstone National Park shines new light on once hidden details of the famous American landmark

The geysers and fumaroles of Yellowstone National Park are among the most iconic and popular geological features on our planet. Each year, millions of visitors travel to the park to marvel at the towering eruptions of Old Faithful, the bubbling mud cauldrons of Artists Paint Pots, the crystal-clear water and iridescent colors of Grand Prismatic Spring, and the stacked travertine terraces of Mammoth Hot Springs.
SCIENCE
Outdoor Life

Archaeologists Discover Ancient Arrows and Hunting Blinds as Glaciers Melt in Norway

With crampons strapped to their feet and ice axes in hand, a team of glacial archeologists have slowly been excavating melting glaciers across Innlandet County in Norway. The project began back in 2006, when “the first big melt hit our mountains,” says the Secrets of the Ice team. Curious as to what might lurk beneath the layers of permafrost and ice, the archeologists have since discovered arrows, hunting blinds, and other ancient treasures that predate the Viking Age.
SCIENCE

