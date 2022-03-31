ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

NWE prevails over pipeline appeal with commissioners

By From the Editor’s Desk
Laurel Outlook
 2 days ago

Despite finally having their say before Yellowstone County Commissioners during Tuesday morning’s public hearing, residents who live near NorthWestern Energy’s proposed methane-fed power generating plant left disappointed. Commissioners voted against their appeal for the company’s floodplain permit allowing them to drill and place a gas pipeline under the Yellowstone River just...

