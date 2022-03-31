Bruce Willis’ Former Turks and Caicos Estate for Sale at $37.5 Million (PHOTOS)

People who live outside of the glamor of Hollywood don’t have too much in common with celebrities, but even the rich and famous aren’t immune to love’s fragile nature. Family dynamics are as complicated and intricate as ever for pretty much everyone, as the nuclear family is a thing of the past and there is no one way a family looks anymore. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have been divorced for over 20 years, but they still spend plenty of time together and Moore had a sweet message for her ex husband and their “blended family” on his birthday.

