Bruce Willis’ Former Turks and Caicos Estate for Sale at $37.5 Million (PHOTOS)
By Alicia Selin
2 days ago
Bruce Willis' former Turks and Caicos estate has been listed for sale at $37.5 million. The massive estate is where the actor got married and renewed his vows. Willis purchased the estate, which is located...
Bruce Willis is an American actor, musician and producer, and one of the most popular action stars to grace the silver screen, has announced his retirement from acting. This bonafide movie star, best...
Happy family! Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming’s life is full of bliss, love and lots of laughs — and they have the photos to prove it. The Die Hard actor and Malta-born model met in 2007 at a mutual trainer’s gym. They tied the knot two years later at their home in Turks and […]
Demi Moore reunited with ex Bruce Willis to celebrate his 67th birthday, sharing a sweet photo of the two to IG in a birthday tribute. Demi Moore, 59, proved bygones really can be bygones in a new post, where she smiled alongside ex-husband Bruce Willis in celebration of his 67th birthday. In a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, Demi shared how “thankful” she is for her and Bruce’s “blended family” alongside a photo of the duo smiling wide while posing together in a sun-soaked kitchen.
Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis. The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.
BRUCE Willis reportedly misfired a loaded gun on set and asked directors "what am I doing here?" amid his heartbreaking aphasia battle. A number of Bruce's co-workers spoke to the Los Angeles Times about his declining health in a new story, published on Thursday. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent previously...
The pair sparked romance speculation as they wrapped their arms around each other, while Eric placed a kiss on Rumer’s head. New couple alert? Rumer Willis and Eric Dane sparked romance speculation when they were spotted getting quite close in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 12). The House Bunny actress, 33, and the Euphoria star, 49, shared a hug outside the ultra-exclusive San Vincente Bungalows, which attracts celebrities for its strict privacy policies. The rumor mill churned even faster when Eric placed a kiss on Rumer’s head!
People who live outside of the glamor of Hollywood don’t have too much in common with celebrities, but even the rich and famous aren’t immune to love’s fragile nature. Family dynamics are as complicated and intricate as ever for pretty much everyone, as the nuclear family is a thing of the past and there is no one way a family looks anymore. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have been divorced for over 20 years, but they still spend plenty of time together and Moore had a sweet message for her ex husband and their “blended family” on his birthday.
Rumer & Scout reportedly attended a Coachella pre-party event in Los Angeles, hours after they revealed their father’s aphasia diagnosis. Rumer Willis, 33, and Scout Willis, 30, were spotted for the first time since they revealed their father, Bruce Willis, was stepping aside from acting because of his secret battle with aphasia, which has begun to impair his cognitive abilities. The gorgeous sisters enjoyed a sunny day out in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 30) as they reportedly made their way to a Coachella pre-party event.
Rob Gough is "honored and blessed" to have had the opportunity to work with Bruce Willis on what the world now knows is one of his final films. While reflecting on spending time with the legendary actor after news broke of Willis' aphasia diagnosis – a condition that affects one's cognitive abilities – Gough opened up about filming American Siege in November with the award-winning actor.
Movie fans around the world were devastated by the news that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be retiring from acting as a result. There's been plenty of discussion of the actor's diagnosis in the headlines, but some people have also taken the opportunity to revisit Bruce's life both on camera and in the world of celebrity relationships.
Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond.
Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California.
This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate.
Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty
A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
