Warren Shaw

harborcountry-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference honors winter athletes....

www.harborcountry-news.com

NJ.com

Bishop Eustace defeats Haddon Heights - Girls lacrosse recap

Jordan Roessler recorded eight goals and four assists to lead Bishop Eustace to a 19-7 victory against Haddon Heights in Pennsauken. Bishop Eustace (2-0) took control early as it led 12-2 at halftime before outscoring Haddon Heights 7-5 in the second half. Anna Marquardt also finished with five goals and...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
Westerly Sun

Preview: Chariho boys lacrosse

Head coach: Ryan Meade (seventh season). Assistant coaches: Alexi Fauzey, Tim Lyons. Last season: Chariho finished the season 7-3-1, losing to eventual Division II champion North Kingstown by just three goals in the semifinals. Returning to varsity:. Seniors: Brendan Allamby (MF), Aidan Haxton (D), Nic Keegan (D), Charlie Krause (A),...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over Wayne Valley - Girls lacrosse recap

Brianna Mennella netted six goals as Morris Knolls beat Wayne Valley, 16-6, in Rockaway. Kira Mennella also had four goals and three assists while Addy Walker scored three times for Knolls (2-0), which led 14-0 at halftime. Steph Crossan recorded two goals as well for the Eagles. Alina Ejdys notched two assists and Aleena Seyam also scored.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys lacrosse: Holland, Swedlund lead Randolph past Montclair Kimberley

Juniors Tyler Holland and Stefan Swedlund each marked four goals to help pace Randolph to a 14-5 win over Montclair Kimberley in Randolph. Holland also tallied four assists while Swedlund had three for Randolph (1-0). Senior Sean Lawler finished with two goals and four assists while sophomore Eddie Wysmerski, juniors Adri Koliqi and Patrick Osborn and senior Andrew Novak each had a goal.
RANDOLPH, NJ
The Blade

2021-22 winter all-league teams: Hockey and gymnastics

Here are hockey and gymnastics postseason honors for Toledo-area conferences . ■ Player of the year: Michael Armstrong, Findlay. ■ Coach of the year: Ben Patey, Findlay. ■ First team: Forwards-Michael Armstrong, Findlay; Gordy Hunt, St. Francis; Cody Schneider, Perrysburg. Defensemen-Charlie Anderson, St. John’s; Owen Denker, St. Francis. Goaltender-Austin Nowak, Northview.
TOLEDO, OH
New Britain Herald

Trevathan, Smith join Berlin Hall of Fame

Each week the Herald will feature two of the 2022 inductees into the Berlin High School Athletic Hall of Fame. This is the fourth look at the class of eight individuals and two teams. Rex Smith taught math and coached tennis at Berlin High for 38 years. He directed state...
BERLIN, CT
NJ.com

Glen Rock over Montville - Girls lacrosse recap

Julia Corry scored eight goals and assisted on four more as Glen Rock downed Montville, 16-6, in Montville. Paige Manning also scored four goals while Kaylee Doyle tallied a goal and four assists for the Panthers (1-0), which led 9-4 at halftime. Ryan Doyle also scored twice as well with an assist and goalie Ally Zamparelli made 10 saves.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Ridge over Phillipsburg - Girls lacrosse recap

Ava Kirkwood recorded four goals and two assists to lead Ridge to a one-sided victory at home over Phillipsburg, 17-4. Julie Narleski scored four goals and assisted on another while Riley Olmstead added three goals and one assist for Ridge (1-0), which held an 11-1 lead at halftime. Samantha Byrne...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WETM 18 News

Corning baseball cruises in opener, Friday scoreboard

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It was cold but it was worth it. Corning High School began its defense of their Section IV Class AA title with a Friday afternoon win. Amid the near 40-MPH winds and temperatures that dipped below 40 degrees, Corning cruised 22-2 in five innings. The game was moved to Corning Community […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning lacrosse rolls past Ithaca

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys lacrosse team passed the early test. The Hawks surged past rival Ithaca on Thursday night 15-9 in a potential postseason preview. Ethan Hart scored four goals, while Chris Grimaldi scored three goals and added two assists for Corning (2-0). Nick Volpe also added two goals and two assists […]
CORNING, NY

