Warren Shaw

Jordan Roessler recorded eight goals and four assists to lead Bishop Eustace to a 19-7 victory against Haddon Heights in Pennsauken. Bishop Eustace (2-0) took control early as it led 12-2 at halftime before outscoring Haddon Heights 7-5 in the second half. Anna Marquardt also finished with five goals and...
Head coach: Ryan Meade (seventh season). Assistant coaches: Alexi Fauzey, Tim Lyons. Last season: Chariho finished the season 7-3-1, losing to eventual Division II champion North Kingstown by just three goals in the semifinals. Returning to varsity:. Seniors: Brendan Allamby (MF), Aidan Haxton (D), Nic Keegan (D), Charlie Krause (A),...
While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
Brianna Mennella netted six goals as Morris Knolls beat Wayne Valley, 16-6, in Rockaway. Kira Mennella also had four goals and three assists while Addy Walker scored three times for Knolls (2-0), which led 14-0 at halftime. Steph Crossan recorded two goals as well for the Eagles. Alina Ejdys notched two assists and Aleena Seyam also scored.
Juniors Tyler Holland and Stefan Swedlund each marked four goals to help pace Randolph to a 14-5 win over Montclair Kimberley in Randolph. Holland also tallied four assists while Swedlund had three for Randolph (1-0). Senior Sean Lawler finished with two goals and four assists while sophomore Eddie Wysmerski, juniors Adri Koliqi and Patrick Osborn and senior Andrew Novak each had a goal.
Here are hockey and gymnastics postseason honors for Toledo-area conferences . ■ Player of the year: Michael Armstrong, Findlay. ■ Coach of the year: Ben Patey, Findlay. ■ First team: Forwards-Michael Armstrong, Findlay; Gordy Hunt, St. Francis; Cody Schneider, Perrysburg. Defensemen-Charlie Anderson, St. John’s; Owen Denker, St. Francis. Goaltender-Austin Nowak, Northview.
Each week the Herald will feature two of the 2022 inductees into the Berlin High School Athletic Hall of Fame. This is the fourth look at the class of eight individuals and two teams. Rex Smith taught math and coached tennis at Berlin High for 38 years. He directed state...
UTICA — Emily Rossi scored four goals and added two assists to power the Utica University women’s lacrosse team to its fifth win of the season Wednesday, 15-11 over visiting SUNY Canton. Canton outscored the Pioneers 5-3 in the first quarter and led 7-5 at the half. But...
Julia Corry scored eight goals and assisted on four more as Glen Rock downed Montville, 16-6, in Montville. Paige Manning also scored four goals while Kaylee Doyle tallied a goal and four assists for the Panthers (1-0), which led 9-4 at halftime. Ryan Doyle also scored twice as well with an assist and goalie Ally Zamparelli made 10 saves.
Aiden Kirk led Point Pleasant Boro with five goals to a 15-2 victory against Marlboro in Point Pleasant. Despite being tied 2-2 at the end of the first quarter, Point Pleasant Boro took control from the second quarter on as it tacked on 13 more goals. Brian Ostrander, Brady Kirk,...
Ava Kirkwood recorded four goals and two assists to lead Ridge to a one-sided victory at home over Phillipsburg, 17-4. Julie Narleski scored four goals and assisted on another while Riley Olmstead added three goals and one assist for Ridge (1-0), which held an 11-1 lead at halftime. Samantha Byrne...
Anderson Cappucci scored six goals to power Hopewell Valley to a 20-10 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in Hopewell. Peyton Branagh also scored four goals with two assists while Maura Graham and Taina Harkins each tallied three goals each for Hopewell (1-10, which had 33 shots on goal and 16 ground balls. Kyla Machinga scored twice as well.
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It was cold but it was worth it. Corning High School began its defense of their Section IV Class AA title with a Friday afternoon win. Amid the near 40-MPH winds and temperatures that dipped below 40 degrees, Corning cruised 22-2 in five innings. The game was moved to Corning Community […]
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys lacrosse team passed the early test. The Hawks surged past rival Ithaca on Thursday night 15-9 in a potential postseason preview. Ethan Hart scored four goals, while Chris Grimaldi scored three goals and added two assists for Corning (2-0). Nick Volpe also added two goals and two assists […]
