Leon “Vader” White, a former All-American offensive lineman at the University of Colorado, will be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday. White played five seasons at Colorado spanning from 1973-77 and was a first-team All-American in 1977. After he suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of his fourth college season, the Big Eight granted White an extra year of eligibility and he was able to return for the 1977 season. He started in at least one game in all five of his years at CU and is believed to be the only player in Colorado...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO