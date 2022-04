There’s a new place on the east side where you can watch sports and hang with your crew while sipping on a brew and getting your grub on. Showtyme Sports Grill, the new sports bar NFL baller and local hero of the gridiron Aaron Jones is involved in, is now open. And in case you’re wondering why "Showtyme"; Showtyme is both the former Burgess High School standout’s nickname and his social media handle.

