Tallahassee, FL

Word of South is All the Way Back

By Rebecca Padgett
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its seventh year, the Word of South festival, scheduled for April 8-10, will introduce its smash hit lineup of musicians and writers from near and far. “We are so happy to be back in stride again after the cancellation in 2020 and a smaller event in 2021,” said Sara Marchessault,...

