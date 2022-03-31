Illinois Restaurant Serves One of America’s Greatest ‘Once-In-a-Lifetime Meals’

You can't pay your tab at the restaurant. Here are some things that might happen in that situation. I can remember going out to eat with my parents as a kid and when the server would bring us the bill, my dad would pass it off to me. I would stare at him baffled because he knew that I didn't have any money. That's when he would throw out that line that we all have heard our parents throughout that old cliche: "I guess you're going to have to go in the back and wash dishes then!"

INDIANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO