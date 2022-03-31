ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simu Liu Asked For Help Posing On The Red Carpet & Was Trolled With His Old Stock Pics

By Sarah Rohoman
Narcity
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimu Liu reached out to the hive mind of the internet for help after the 2022 Oscars, and his old days of being a model for stock photos quickly came up. On Tuesday, March 29, the Canadian actor tweeted about his inability to pose on the red carpet and asked if...

www.narcity.com

Comments / 0

