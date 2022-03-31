ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

South Allegheny Middle School Students Get Sick After Taking Drug-Laced Edibles

CNN
 2 days ago

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Several South Allegheny students were evaluated when the district superintendent said they got sick after ingesting drug-laced edibles.

The superintendent said six South Allegheny Middle School students got sick after ingesting an edible, though it’s currently unclear what type of drug it was laced with. The students were checked out by EMTs on campus before they were taken to the hospital for further review.

The superintendent said the school nurse was called around 8:30 Thursday morning after the students got really sick within minutes of ingesting the edible.

The nurse was made aware of the incident after the students told an adult in the building what happened.

All middle and high school classes were ordered to shelter in place to keep the hallways cleared for medics.

District administrators said they rechecked students’ belongings in the classrooms and lockers to make sure there was nothing else going on. Nothing was found.

A notification was sent to all the families of the students involved.

The superintendent said the district is doing its best to resume a normal schedule Thursday afternoon.

