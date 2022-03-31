ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Accused Of Biting Woman’s Finger In Framingham Road Rage Confrontation

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – A man is accused of biting a woman during a road rage incident in Framingham.

Sean Hollingsworth was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of assault and battery as well as assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Framingham Police said Hollingsworth attacked the woman during a road rage incident that turned into a physical fight.

Sean Hollingsworth. (Image Credit: Framingham Police)

Hollingsworth allegedly hit the woman several times, bit her finger, and slammed her head and body onto a car.

The woman, who did not know Hollingsworth, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

