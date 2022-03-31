ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac Home Severely Damaged When Driver Loses Control, Slams Truck Into House

 2 days ago
TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – Charges are pending against a driver who drove his truck into a Tamarac home causing severe damage.

According to Tamarac Police, a man driving a Ford F150 pick up truck lost control of his vehicle and crashed head on into a home in the 2300 block of NW 55 Street around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.

The damage is extensive as the truck left a gaping hole in the home.

Police say the driver was headed northbound on NW 23rd Avenue and lost control, crashing into the home.

The driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people were inside the house at the time of the crash, but neither was hurt.

The Tamarac Building Inspector responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

