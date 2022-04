Millions of workers began protesting in India on Monday in a two-day nationwide strike over the government's economic policies, The Associated Press reports. In a call for "improved rights for industrial workers, employees and farmers," the roughly dozen labor unions that planned the strike are demanding universal social security coverage for workers in the country's large informal sector, a minimum wage bump, and that the government halt the privatization of public-sector banks, per AP.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 3 DAYS AGO