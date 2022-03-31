Lewistown library offers many different groups to join

The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library recently presented the Brunswick-Glynn County Library with a check for $20,000. The funds were acquired through the bi-annual book sales and the Friends Book Store they were able to provide the Library with additional funding to purchase materials for the Library’s Adult, Children’s and Teen’s book and audiovisual collections. The Friends Book Store is located inside the Library and is open from 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays from 1pm to 4pm and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. New volunteers are always welcome. Visit www.friendsbwk.org for more information.

GLYNN COUNTY, GA ・ 17 DAYS AGO