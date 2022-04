You might be in a relationship with someone that you feel like you have a lot in common with, and you might be thinking about your future with him or her. However, there might be one issue that is getting in the way of your future together. You might feel like the time that your partner is spending on social media is getting in the way of your bonding time. So, what do you do if your partner's preoccupation with social media websites is preventing the two of you from getting to know each other? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

18 DAYS AGO