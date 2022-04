Recent sell-off has taken Coca-Cola stock close to its 35 year average yield. When the market panics, rationality goes out the window. People end up buying things they shouldn't (AKA bottom fishing) and sell stocks that they end up chasing later (AKA panic selling). In other words, sometimes babies get thrown out with the bathwater. This is where opportunity presents itself for individual stock pickers who are patient and can stomach violent sell-offs.

STOCKS ・ 17 DAYS AGO