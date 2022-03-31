Meshuggah Address Misconception That They ‘Hate Djent’

Meshuggah are about to head out on their first tour in close to three years, and drummer Tomas Haake has a lot on his mind. He and his bandmates are hard at work designing a new stage set-up, adjusting to changes within their road crew, and plotting out intensive rehearsals, all while getting the word out about Immutable, their upcoming ninth studio LP. But the most pressing issue — the cause of Meshuggah’s upcoming U.S. dates being pushed from the spring of 2022 to the fall — is a little more immediate. Speaking via Zoom from the band’s Stockholm headquarters, Haake holds up his hands to the camera, revealing that they’re covered by cotton gloves as white as his long, curly locks and pointy beard.

