Who's ready for Round 3 of the Red Hot Chili Peppers with John Frusciante on guitar? There's no denying the band has done some of their best works with Frusciante in the fold, and during an upcoming interview with Zane Lowe, Chili Peppers' singer Anthony Kiedis speaks about the guitarist's multiple exits and what it's taken for things to be right again for all involved. Check out our Loudwire's exclusive preview of that chat below.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO