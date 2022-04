Nurse RaDonda Vaught was recently convicted of two felonies for a fatal drug error that occurred in 2017. She accidentally took out the wrong medication from an electronic medication dispenser after performing a manual override. We covered the trial on Scrubs Mag, and now doctors and providers are weighing in on the repercussions of the case. Some say the verdict sets a dangerous precedent for providers everywhere.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO