ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshone, ID

One Of The Worlds Largest Volcanic Caves In Shoshone Is Re-Opening

By Courtney
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the world's largest volcanic caves is located in Shoshone, Idaho and you can take a tour. The Mammoth Cave and more are opening for the season this weekend. The Mammoth Cave and Shoshone Bird Museum officially open this Saturday, April 2nd, Friday through Sunday until summer. Tours go from...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5

5K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

746K+

Views

Follow KOOL 96.5 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WPTV

Buyer of one of world's largest T-Rex sculptures revealed

The mystery surrounding the buyer of one of the world's largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeletons has been revealed. The fossil, which sold for a record $31.8 million in 2020, will be the main attraction at a new museum slated to open in Abu Dhabi in 2025. Initially, the...
VISUAL ART
KOOL 96.5

There’s A Pretty Good Chance to See the Northern Lights Tonight in Idaho

The Aurora Borealis is going to be out in full force tonight across the Northern Hemisphere, and that means you could see it in Idaho. The main thing you need to do to prepare for seeing the Aurora Borealis is to head somewhere remote, dark, and away from city light pollution. That sounds like the setting for a horror movie but it will offer you the best chance at seeing the Northern Lights in Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoshone, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Shoshone, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
KOOL 96.5

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

O'Neill paints 'world's largest shamrock'

O'NEILL -- Settled by Irish immigrants, one town in Nebraska -- proclaimed the Irish capital of the state -- takes St. Patrick's Day to a whole new level. O'Neill kicked off St. Patrick's Day celebrations with its annual painting of the shamrock. "I just like playing here with my friends,"...
O'NEILL, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caves#Winter Olympic Games#Toys#The Mammoth Cave#The Shoshone Bird Museum
KOOL 96.5

9 Reasons to Dread Spring Beginning in Twin Falls

The snow has melted, the weather is getting warmer and it appears that winter is ending. Birds are out, bugs are returning, and the sun is shining most days again. The first day of spring was Sunday, and officially it is here. While there will still be cold days mixed in, we can celebrate another winter coming to an end. While most are happy that spring is here, some negatives come with it and maybe we shouldn't be as happy as we are. Here are a few reasons to dread the beginning of spring.
TWIN FALLS, ID
AM 1390 KRFO

Largest Indoor Waterpark in America Opening in Minnesota Soon?

Construction on the largest indoor waterpark in America could start this summer in Minnesota and be ready for a 2024 opening. The proposed 320,000 square-foot waterpark, called Mystery Cove, would be built next to the Mall of America by the Triple Five Group, owners of the mall, and would include water slides, beaches, food hall, and there are plans for an attached hotel. Construction could start this summer and the waterpark could be open by 2024.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KOOL 96.5

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

No Joke, The Twin Falls City Pool Is Holding Their Grand Reopening

The wait is almost over! The Twin Falls City Pool has officially planned its reopening party. You can get back in the water very soon. The Twin Falls City Pool will officially open back up on April 1st, this Friday. No joke! After weeks of remodeling and days of refilling the pool, it is almost time for you to give the brand new flooring and more a try.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
News Break
Politics
KOOL 96.5

Events and Activities Around Twin Falls This Weekend, April 1- 3

Spring is here and April has officially begun. With the weather being nice, the snow is gone and there is much to do to lose that winter weight and to enjoy being able to leave the house again. The Magic Valley has plenty going on this month, but this weekend alone has so many events, it is impossible to make them all. Here are some of the things taking place this weekend that you will want to attend and not miss out on.
TWIN FALLS, ID
McDonough County Voice

Beer Cave open for business in Plymouth

For people who are gamblers at heart, there’s a new spot open to indulge their whim. Directly connected with Rhodes’ Mini-Mart in Plymouth, the new feature brings five new gaming machines into operation. The same general area also provides a ready supply of beer for patrons, but all...
PLYMOUTH, IL
KOOL 96.5

Road Work on U.S. 93 Between Shoshone and Richfield Starts in April

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Preliminary work on irrigation systems along U.S. Highway 93/U.S. 26 will get underway in April for a larger repaving project later in the summer between Shoshone and Richfield. The Idaho Transportation Department announced work on irrigation structures will need to be done before water begins to flow on a stretch of highway between Marley Road and Jim Bryne Slough, about a six mile stretch. The work will last through the month of April. Flaggers will be in place at various points where there will be one lane of travel. ITD said motorists will have plan on 10 minutes delays. Once the first phase of the project is done crews will return later in July to start the second paving phase. “During the second phase of construction, we will mill and repave the existing surface of the highway,” said ITD Project Manager Tom Logan in a prepared statement. “We will also reconstruct the profile of the roadway in three areas to remove hills south of Richfield. This will increase sight distance for motorists and improve safety.”
SHOSHONE, ID
KOOL 96.5

6 Hours From Twin Falls is a Spectacular and Rarely Visited Park

I will go to Capitol Reef National Park. If I can afford the gas! It’s not a long drive from Twin Falls. A little more than six hours, however. The drive through the park is a long excursion. Thrillist has the details if you click here. For some reason, the park isn’t nearly as popular with tourists as neighboring Zion. The latter requires a reservation because of its sheer popularity with the public. You won’t have the competition at Capitol Reef.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Help Fish and Game Plant Sagebrush in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants to plant around 15,000 sagebrush plants in the Magic Valley in areas hit by wildfire with help from community volunteers. Idaho Fish and Game will conduct planting in two weekends coming up in April with help from anyone who wants to join them. Crews will be working in areas impacted by the large 2020 Badger Fire that scorched just under 100,000 acres of public land in the South Hills and came very close to homes in the lower part of Rock Creek Canyon. According to Idaho Fish and Game, many of the areas were winter range for mule deer and other animals. The fires destroyed mature sagebrush plants along with young plants and seeds embedded in the ground. To start, Idaho Fish and Game biologists along with volunteers will work in the Antelope Valley area just south of Hansen on Saturday, April 9, and Saturday, April 16; both days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brandon Tycz with Idaho Fish and Game said in a prepared statement “the 2012 Cave Canyon Fire impacted a large area of mule deer and sage-grouse habitat and the 2020 Badger Fire affected an even larger area of important habitat and the time is now to start working on restoration. We are looking to working with the public to continue restoring habitat that mule deer and sage-grouse depend on for forage and cover and maintain these important species on the landscape in the long term. We enjoy working with volunteers that want to come out to restore habitats that have been destroyed by wildfire. Volunteers are definitely a critical partner with these types of projects where families, individuals, church groups or any civic organization to get directly involved in improving their public lands.” If you want to help, call Brandon Tycz, Regional Habitat Biologist, or TanaRae Alberti, Volunteer Services Coordinator at (208) 324-4359 to sign up ahead of time or on-site the day of. Biologists will meet with volunteers at the intersection of East 2900 North and North 4000 East at 8:30 am on both days then drive up to the planting area as a group. Tools will be provided but, bring your own food and water.
HANSEN, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why to Attend the 2022 Jerome Gun Show Happening this Spring

Owning a gun in Idaho is almost a state law. It isn't one and won't be, but it is an untold rule that to live in the state, it is recommended you have one, or you will be scrutinized. It is a reason why an Idahoan may slap you in the face. For many in the area, they have a certain store they prefer to go to to get their ammo, their guns, and anything they might need. If you are looking for a new gun or even looking for your first, then you are in luck, as this weekend is perfect for you.
JEROME, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy