I'm always down for a party. Usually. Probably, as long as it starts around 4 and is over by not later than 7:30 on a weeknight. Then, I may still say I have plans, but, really, I'm just sitting on my couch binge-watching something I probably don't actually like. This is a real peak in my life. I watch tv shows that people tell me to and stick with it so they don't ridicule me when I say I'm not a fan. That's what I do instead of parties now.

WYOMING STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO