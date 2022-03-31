ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival promises evening of skill and artistry

By Submitted Story
outerbanksvoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, April 8 at 7 p.m. at | All Saints Church in Southern Shores. Tickets are $15.00 and are available online through the Bryan Cultural Series website, or locally at Gray’s Department Store in Kitty Hawk, Sea Green Gallery, Nags Head and Downtown Books, Manteo. For more than...

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
Culpeper Star Exponent

Chamber music festival to be held at Gari Melchers Home and Studio

Live, in-person events are returning to Belmont, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The historic home and museum in Stafford is partnering with the University of Mary Washington to host a three-day chamber music festival in the pavilion. The festival will feature student flute...
STAFFORD, VA
Deming Headlight

Southwest Chamber Music Tour arriving in Deming, NM

DEMING – The Southwest Chamber Music Tour is set to begin in the region with three concerts in the neighboring counties Luna and Grant. James Keene (violin), Stephen Fine (viola), and David Agia (cello) will perform the String Trio in Bb Major by F. Schubert, Aubade by G. Enescu and String Trio Op. 3, No. 1 in Eb Major by L. Beethoven.
DEMING, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manteo, NC
City
Kitty Hawk, NC
City
Nags Head, NC
City
Southern Shores, NC
Rolling Stone

Watch Genesis Play the Final Song and Take a Last Bow at Their Farewell Concert

Click here to read the full article. Genesis formed in early 1967 when two rival bands at the prestigious Charterhouse boarding school in southeast England came together as one. They ended Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena at the final date of the group’s Last Domino reunion tour. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins told the crowd early in the evening. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.” There was a small degree of ambiguity about this being the last tour when they announced the...
MUSIC
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Lani Hall Talks Miracle Life Story, Husband Herb Alpert and New LP ‘Seasons Of Love’

It was a miracle. That’s how Grammy Award-winning musician Lani Hall describes it. Hall, who remembers singing songs from the radio in the backseat of her dad’s car at two years old, absorbing them, learning them, would later begin to sing them in her bedroom. They were mostly jazz standards at the time. And doing so was a transforming experience. While she never thought she would become a professional singer, she couldn’t get enough music. But at the same time, Hall kept it all a secret. Until one day. When she was in her late teens, a friend who worked at a nightclub came by her house unexpectedly and heard her singing through her bedroom door. From that chance encounter, a career blossomed. And today that career includes Hall’s forthcoming tender album, Seasons of Love, which is set to release on April 22—her first solo LP in nearly 25 years.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bela Bartok
Person
Beethoven
NME

Producer and composer Mira Calix has died

Acclaimed producer, composer, and multi-disciplinary artist Mira Calix has died, her label Warp Records has confirmed. She was 52 years old. In a statment, Warp said: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix (Born Chantal Passamonte). “Mira was not only a hugely talented...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Music#Chamber Music#Classical Music#Folk Music#Southern Shores Tickets#Gray S Department Store#Sea Green Gallery#Downtown Books#All Saints Church
The Day

Goodspeed returns with Festival of New Musicals

The Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals has long been held in January, but this year, it moves to March, with a slate of three musicals in development. And, of course, this also marks a return for the festival after the pandemic kept it from happening in 2021. The staged readings...
MUSIC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Philharmonic Launches First-Ever Summer Chamber Music Camp

Starting Monday, June 27 to Friday, July 1, 2022, The Binghamton Philharmonic will host its first-ever Summer Chamber Music Camp for middle and high school students. Led by Philharmonic Violinist Debrah Devine, each day will consist of organized practice time, ensemble coaching from professionals, and daily masterclasses for students. In addition to meeting and learning from terrific musicians, campers will get to enjoy fun daily activities from ringing the Christ Church Bell Tower, a tour of the Phelps Mansion Museum, and lawn games.
BINGHAMTON, NY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Chamber Music Amarillo announces 7th classical concert of season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony announced Chamber Music Amarillo is presenting “Schubert, Double Cello Quintet” on Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens Auditorium Ballroom. Musicians in the performance include Harrington String Quartet members, violinist Rossitza Jekova-Goza, violinist Evgeny Zvonnikov, violist Vesselin Todorov, and cellist Emmanuel Lopez. As well […]
AMARILLO, TX
TBR News Media

Celebrate the promise of a new season with Swing Into Spring Festival

After a two year COVID-19 induced hiatus, the Swing into Spring Jazz Festival makes a triumphant return from March 22 to March 27. A co-creation of Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn and The Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel, the concert series, established in 2018, features local artists playing live music at multiple restaurants and shops in the Stony Brook and Setauket area. Performances will also take place at Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts and The Jazz Loft.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Volcano Watch: Magma chamber music can tell a revealing tale

Disturbances to a magma or lava body — such as Kilauea Volcano’s underground summit magma reservoir or its current lava lake — can occur for a variety of reasons, including rising gas pockets or the fall of wall rocks into a lava lake. When a body of magma or lava is disturbed, the fluid in it can respond by vibrating or sloshing in a variety of ways.
VOLCANO, HI
CBS News

Pianist Jeremy Denk on why practice matters

CBS News correspondent John Dickerson sits down with the acclaimed classical pianist Jeremy Denk, recipient of a so-called MacArthur "genius" grant, to talk about Denk's new book, "Every Good Boy Does Fine," in which the performer professes love for what many music students actually hate: practice.
MUSIC
Mountain Times

Ye Vagabonds and Lissa Schneckenburger to perform at Next Stage

Friday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. — PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of traditional Irish, Scottish, English, and American folk music by Dublin-based duo Ye Vagabonds and New England fiddler/singer Lissa Schneckenburger on […] Read More The post Ye Vagabonds and Lissa Schneckenburger to perform at Next Stage appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PUTNEY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy