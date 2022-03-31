ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, IN

Arabians hope to get healthy, continue last season’s momentum

By Steve Heath
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON — To continue momentum gained at the end of last season, Pendleton Heights’ baseball team will have to get contributions from players new to the rigors of varsity level baseball, as well as, overcome some early-season adversity. In 2021, the Arabians won eight of their last...

Current Publishing

Athlete of the Week: Purdue-bound guard caps stellar Westfield High School career with regional run

Westfield High School coach Shane Sumpter has always known what a special talent he has had in Braden Smith. “In my opinion, in the sectional he showed he was the best player in Indiana,” Sumpter said. “It’s the toughest sectional in the state, and we had to do to go through Fishers, Hamilton Southeastern and Carmel. We played Carmel three years in a row in the sectional final and finally got over the hump. To do what Braden did, and all on a broken foot, was simply amazing.”
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Future Purdue Boilermaker Braden Smith

On this episode, Charlie connects with future Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith who just capped off an electrifying postseason run with Westfield High School's first ever boys basketball sectional championship. Despite missing time due to a foot injury that dated back to the start of his junior season, Smith returned to the Shamrocks lineup and led the team through the Class 4A IHSAA playoffs. The senior guard started his postseason run with a trio of scoring performances of 28, 22, and 22 points in consecutive outings. On this episode Smith dishes on his daily workout routine, the story behind elite ballhandling and three-point shooting skills, and the message Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter already cemented in the back of his mind. Thank you for listening and good luck to Braden Smith!
WESTFIELD, IN

