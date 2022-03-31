Astro Advice

It’s the slast week of March and the beginning of Aries season with the Sun moving into Aries on the 20th and, like all things Aries, making itself known. It may be getting hot in here and somewhat warmer outside but that doesn’t mean that the days ahead are free from the occasional misty morning and spring storm. We begin the week recovering from a potent full moon in Virgo that made a trine to Pluto and surely unearthed a thing or two. Plus, the results of a square between Venus in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus on the 19th, a tense aspect could have made waves in a relationship or two, resulting in a shipwreck or a broken boundary between people and countries alike. Jupiter continues his path through Pisces, amplifying whatever transpires next while Neptune does the underwater work of giving these events a transcendent quality. Mercury in Pisces is in the mix as well, making a conjunction to Jupiter, Neptune, and the True Node in Taurus. The bad news is there's a great deal of miscommunication — perhaps even restriction with Pluto in Capricorn’s influence on the matter — but the good news is music and art have the power to not only sustain the world but to redeem it.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO