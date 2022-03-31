ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Astro Advice

By Earl Horlyk
Sioux City Journal
 18 hours ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Speak your mind and oversee anything you want others to do correctly. You'll get plenty of help, but it won't all be adequate. Consistency and responsibility are necessary if you're going to reach your mark. TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Look inward and make...

siouxcityjournal.com

Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, You’re Doing So Much Healing This Week

The vibes may feel off this week, and if you’re feeling distance from the things you love, it’s no wonder. This week begins with romantic Venus joining forces with stoic Saturn, which can change the temperature from “hot” to “cold”. Although you may feel like the spark is fading away, it’s also giving you a sobering outlook on your relationships and encouraging you to strengthen your sense of integrity. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 28, 2022 — Taurus, Libra, and Aquarius — remember, the only validation you can always rely on is the validation you give yourself.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Everything To Know About The Air Signs: Gemini, Libra, & Aquarius

Perhaps one thing that all air signs have in common is the confusing nature of their symbols. Libra is represented by scales, an instrument that measures weight — practically the opposite of air. Aquarius is represented by waves or by a person pouring water, a name and image that have many people mistaking Aquarius for a water sign. Gemini is represented by a pair of twin humans, which might have you thinking that all human signs are air signs, until you remember that Virgo belongs to Earth. If these contradictory images aren’t enough to clue you in that air signs are hard to pin down, it’s worth thinking through what defines an air sign — especially since they love playing with definitions.
ASTRONOMY
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (March 23-29)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The Carib people from Surinam quote their mysterious Snake Spirit as follows: "I am the force of the spirit of the lightning eel, the thunder ax, the stone. I am the force of the firefly; thunder and lightning have I created." I realize that what I'm about to say may sound far-fetched, but I suspect you will have access to powers that are comparable to the Snake Spirit's in the coming weeks. In fact, your state of being reminds me of how Aries poet Marge Piercy expressed her quests for inspiration: "When I work, I am pure as an angel tiger, and clear is my eye and hot my brain and silent all the whining grunting piglets of the appetites."
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These zodiac signs should never date each other

Technically, any sign can fall in love with any other zodiac sign. However, not all love unions are written in the stars. Which two zodiac signs are most likely to set a house on fire (figuratively)? Let’s find out which zodiac signs should never date each other. Capricorn –...
RELATIONSHIPS
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for March 24, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone’s decision will affect your future. You eagerly await an answer. Whatever way this goes, there’s a way to work it to your advantage. Start thinking about all your plans and contingencies. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Resist the urge to prove yourself. The ones...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 3/29/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): This is not the time to get tough - even if others urge otherwise. In a world of ultimatums, a cool head wins the right kind of respect. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You can replenish most of what you lost if you're willing to make changes. Follow the advice of people who look to the future and not the past.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of March 5, 2022. Pastor and activist Charles Henry Parkhurst (1842–1933) said, “All great discoveries are made by people whose feelings run ahead of their thinking.” The approach worked well for him. In 1892, he discovered and exposed monumental corruption in the New York City government. His actions led to significant reforms of the local police and political organizations. In my astrological opinion, you should incorporate his view as you craft the next chapter of your life story. You may not yet have been able to fully conceive of your future prospects and labors of love, but your feelings can lead you to them.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week, These 3 Zodiac Signs May Experience Some Uncomfortable Changes

There’s a *lot* happening in the sky this week. Although it may feel difficult and intense at times, there’s enough excitement to make it bearable. After all, the sun is now moving through confident and driven Aries, reminding you that challenges are also opportunities to prove yourself. Think of it like being on a road trip through the middle of nowhere. You may feel lost at times and there may be the bumps in the road, but the longer your drive, the more beautiful it gets. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 21, 2022 — Taurus, Virgo, and Aquarius — you’re embracing each and every part of the experience.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, by Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
TRAVEL
Well+Good

According to Astrologers, These Are the 5 Most Misunderstood Zodiac Signs

While many of the stereotypes common to each of the zodiac signs—like Capricorn being goal-oriented and Aries being ambitious—can hold true for many, there are also many common misconceptions for each sign. Of course, we're all unique humans, and astrologically, our entire natal charts—not just our sun sign—play into who we are as people. (This might also help explain why you don't necessarily identify with your sign.) But according to astrologers, for five especially misunderstood zodiac signs, widely held beliefs about who they are, according to their sign, just don't land.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Elite Daily

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Ready To Blast Off, Thanks To The Aries New Moon

There’s a reason you feel so intrigued by the moon. As it showers the night sky with its otherworldly glow, it leaves you feeling loved and nurtured by its cosmic vibration. In astrology, the moon is considered a planet (and one of the most significant planets at that). Ruling over your emotions and your subconscious instincts, the moon is connected to the deepest and most intrinsic part of you. And as a new moon marks the beginning of the 28-day lunar cycle, it encourages you to take your first steps into another journey. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the April 2022 new moon in Aries — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — then you have every reason to believe the hype.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

For These 4 Zodiac Signs, This Week's Full Moon May Be More Low-Key

All you have to do is gaze up at the moon hanging in the night sky to comprehend its power. As its glowing light washes over you, it leaves you feeling rejuvenated in some indescribable way. However, nothing compares to the way a full moon can penetrate your soul. After all, this is the most climactic moment of the 28-day lunar cycle, and the experience can lead to pivotal changes in your life. Be that as it may, not every full moon will have a major impact on you. In fact, the March 2022 full Worm Moon in Virgo will affect these zodiac signs the least — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — but that doesn’t mean it won’t be an incredible experience.
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Aries: March 21-April 19

This month is your time to shine, but that doesn’t mean staying nice and neat. Really, this month will call you into brave, masterful action—hopefully you feel fully alive in your capacity and determination. If your internal experience is one of overwhelming stress, you might bring more beauty to your battle and reconnect to the ideals you’re defending. If it’s clearly time to dedicate yourself to a new quest, the start of the month will be a great time to get that picture clear. Thinking into the long-term with equal measures of hope and caution will be helpful.
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

March Full Moon: A Tarot Reading for Each Zodiac Sign

Now that we’re in the thick of Pisces season, many of us are feeling the intense emotions of the watery sign. While the zodiac is more on the romantic side, the full moon on March 18 is in earthy and grounded Virgo, making for an exciting celestial event. Ruled...
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Horoscope for the Full Moon in Virgo

How are you, truly? If you hesitate to answer that question, there’s no need to be worried. The Full Moon in Virgo is giving you an opportunity to reflect. Check in with yourself regarding how you receive this query—your answer could reflect what you need from your community.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 20th March to 26th March, 2022

It’s the slast week of March and the beginning of Aries season with the Sun moving into Aries on the 20th and, like all things Aries, making itself known. It may be getting hot in here and somewhat warmer outside but that doesn’t mean that the days ahead are free from the occasional misty morning and spring storm. We begin the week recovering from a potent full moon in Virgo that made a trine to Pluto and surely unearthed a thing or two. Plus, the results of a square between Venus in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus on the 19th, a tense aspect could have made waves in a relationship or two, resulting in a shipwreck or a broken boundary between people and countries alike. Jupiter continues his path through Pisces, amplifying whatever transpires next while Neptune does the underwater work of giving these events a transcendent quality. Mercury in Pisces is in the mix as well, making a conjunction to Jupiter, Neptune, and the True Node in Taurus. The bad news is there's a great deal of miscommunication — perhaps even restriction with Pluto in Capricorn’s influence on the matter — but the good news is music and art have the power to not only sustain the world but to redeem it.
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Leo: July 23-Aug. 22

This is a season to stoke your internal fires, Leo, especially as you face off against a particularly tricky adversary. Whether an external challenger or internal block, this is a time that will call forth your fullest brilliance. Given that the Sun will be burning through Aries, you’ll likely have the extra oomph to showcase some extra strength, but make sure this doesn’t spin off into burnout—clarity of vision and a heart-felt cause to devote yourself toward will provide the smooth-burning fuel you need. If you know you’re locked into the right path for your fullness, this will be the season to let your full potential rip.
LIFESTYLE

