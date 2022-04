Among them are a gender neutral, “X” option on passports. The Biden Administration is pushing back on the hateful anti-trans legislation that has become pervasive in the U.S. Beginning on April 11, U.S. passports will offer an ‘X’ option for those who do not identify with the gender binary. The move is largely being viewed as one small step towards the normalization of inclusivity.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO