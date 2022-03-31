ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Pregnant Woman Saved From Drowning, Stolen Pickup Driver On The Run

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILLSBORO, Ore.–Washington County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a woman who is 6 months pregnant. Her Boyfriend 32 year old Jonathan Laura, drove off a steep embankment right into the Tualatin River near Hillsboro...

KGW

Homeless man was stomped to death in Portland's Old Town, court documents say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 21-year-old Portland man is accused of stomping a homeless man to death about an hour after committing another violent assault in Portland's Old Town neighborhood on Feb. 13. Elijah Williams is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old James "Tony" Wise. He's also...

Community Policy