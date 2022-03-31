ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PPB: 2 days, 5 shootings, 8 injuries

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mm3eQ_0evRvfaz00 UPDATE: The surge in Portland shootings continues Tuesday and Wednesday in different parts of town.

Five people were injured in three different shootings. This rash of shootings occurred in just under six hours in Portland on March 29 and 30.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was released.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at just after 7 p.m. on March 29 when East Precinct officers were dispatched to Mount Scott Park after area residents called 911 to report hearing nearby gunfire. Officers determined the shooting took place in the 7200 block of Southeast Woodstock Street. They arrived on scene and found an adult male who had been shot several times. The victim's injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. He was transported to a local hospital by AMR.

Witnesses said the shots came from a vehicle and were able to provide officers with the car's license plate number. The vehicle was had been reported stolen. Officers later discovered the vehicle abandoned in the area of Southeast 83rd Avenue and Southeast Tolman Street.

Then, at 12:53 a.m. on March 30, East Precinct officers were dispatched to Southeast Powell Boulevard at the I-205 Freeway entrance on the report of a shooting. A witness called to report having seen people in one vehicle shooting at another while both were driving. Officers later learned that one of the vehicles was reported as stolen.

While officers were still on scene conducting their investigation, a male and a female arrived at a local hospital. Both were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers determined the two victims to be associated to the shooting call on Powell Boulevard.

While East Precinct officers were at the hospital continuing that investigation, they were flagged down by hospital security and informed that two more gunshot victims had just walked into the hospital. Officers learned these two were victims of an unrelated attempted carjacking.

The victims told officers they were parked and in their vehicle in the area of Northeast 100th and Northeast Halsey Street when an unknown man pulled out a gun, yelled at them to give him their car, and started shooting. Although the two victims were injured, they were able to escape the situation and drive themselves to the hospital. Robbery detectives were consulted and assumed control of the investigation.

Later in the day, police said teenagers were injured following a shooting near Southeast 98th and Southeast Hult. one teenage boy was shot multiple times and was taken by ambulance with serious injuries. Another person, an 18-year-old male, was possibly grazed by a bullet and suffered a minor wound.

KOIN 6 News talked to neighbors who said they heard five gunshots and saw two people taken away by ambulance. Portland's Focused Intervention Team and Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the scene.Then, shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, a man was seriously hurt during a shooting in on Northeast Sumner Street.When officers arrived, police said everyone involved in the shooting stayed at the scene. The victim was quickly taken to a nearby hospital.Officials said they're not looking for any suspects, but no arrests were immediately made.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Life-threatening injuries reported in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are investigating a shooting that took place early on Saturday morning. The Rapid City Police were called to 1721 N. Lacrosse street around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. Authorities say while at the scene investigating the disturbance,...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
cbs17

1 taken to hospital with serious injuries after Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Durham Monday evening, police said. The incident was reported around 7 p.m. at 433 E. Pilot St., according to Durham police. The shooting happened in front of a convenience store near the intersection with Fayetteville Street.
DURHAM, NC
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Carjacking#Ppb#Robbery#Amr
cbs17

Man suffers serious injuries in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting north of downtown Durham early Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officers were called to the 100 block of Big Leaf Way around 1 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Durham police said officers found a man at the...
DURHAM, NC
Portland Tribune

Police fatally shoot man at Grumpy's Towing in Scappoose

Columbia County initially reported an 'officer-involved shooting' but did not say who fired the shots. A Columbia County sheriff's deputy and an Oregon State Police trooper fatally shot a man after being called to a disturbance at Grumpy's Towing on Thursday, March 31. "Just before 10 a.m. this morning, officers...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
CBS News

1 police officer dead, 2 wounded in Pennsylvania shooting

A police officer was killed and two others were wounded while responding to a call in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said late Thursday. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, has also died. Police officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. for a...
LEBANON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

No Injuries Reported in Drive-By Shootings at Two Fort Worth Fire Department Buildings

Firefighters were unharmed after a shooting at several Fort Worth Fire Department buildings on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, a suspect in a white Ford Taurus fired shots at the Fire Department's high-rise training tower at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, located at 505 West Felix, shortly before 3:30 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
WLOS.com

Shooting incident at Spindale apartment complex leaves three with injuries

SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a shooting incident took place at an apartment complex in Spindale. The Spindale Police Department says officers responded to Rutherford Regional Medical Center just after 1 a.m. on Monday, March 21, in reference to two people who had arrived with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
SPINDALE, NC
sfbayca.com

Three men suffer injuries in Bayview drive-by shooting

Three people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District late Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. in the 4400 block of Third Street, where the victims were standing outside when someone opened fire at them from a vehicle, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Portland Tribune

Fentanyl arrest reveals Central Oregon trafficking

Prineville woman arrested as part of crackdown on drug pipeline from Portland. A Prineville woman faces controlled substance trafficking charges as the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team continues to pursue sources of fentanyl that have been flooding the region. On March 13, at approximately 7 p.m., the Central Oregon Drug...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy