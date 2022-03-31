PPB: 2 days, 5 shootings, 8 injuries

UPDATE: The surge in Portland shootings continues Tuesday and Wednesday in different parts of town.

Five people were injured in three different shootings. This rash of shootings occurred in just under six hours in Portland on March 29 and 30.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was released.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at just after 7 p.m. on March 29 when East Precinct officers were dispatched to Mount Scott Park after area residents called 911 to report hearing nearby gunfire. Officers determined the shooting took place in the 7200 block of Southeast Woodstock Street. They arrived on scene and found an adult male who had been shot several times. The victim's injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. He was transported to a local hospital by AMR.

Witnesses said the shots came from a vehicle and were able to provide officers with the car's license plate number. The vehicle was had been reported stolen. Officers later discovered the vehicle abandoned in the area of Southeast 83rd Avenue and Southeast Tolman Street.

Then, at 12:53 a.m. on March 30, East Precinct officers were dispatched to Southeast Powell Boulevard at the I-205 Freeway entrance on the report of a shooting. A witness called to report having seen people in one vehicle shooting at another while both were driving. Officers later learned that one of the vehicles was reported as stolen.

While officers were still on scene conducting their investigation, a male and a female arrived at a local hospital. Both were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers determined the two victims to be associated to the shooting call on Powell Boulevard.

While East Precinct officers were at the hospital continuing that investigation, they were flagged down by hospital security and informed that two more gunshot victims had just walked into the hospital. Officers learned these two were victims of an unrelated attempted carjacking.

The victims told officers they were parked and in their vehicle in the area of Northeast 100th and Northeast Halsey Street when an unknown man pulled out a gun, yelled at them to give him their car, and started shooting. Although the two victims were injured, they were able to escape the situation and drive themselves to the hospital. Robbery detectives were consulted and assumed control of the investigation.

Later in the day, police said teenagers were injured following a shooting near Southeast 98th and Southeast Hult. one teenage boy was shot multiple times and was taken by ambulance with serious injuries. Another person, an 18-year-old male, was possibly grazed by a bullet and suffered a minor wound.

KOIN 6 News talked to neighbors who said they heard five gunshots and saw two people taken away by ambulance. Portland's Focused Intervention Team and Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the scene.Then, shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, a man was seriously hurt during a shooting in on Northeast Sumner Street.When officers arrived, police said everyone involved in the shooting stayed at the scene. The victim was quickly taken to a nearby hospital.Officials said they're not looking for any suspects, but no arrests were immediately made.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.