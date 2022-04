NEVADA — Caeden DaSilva has unfinished business to take care of on the track. As a freshman, DaSilva helped Nevada place third at state in the Class 3A 4x200-meter relay, fourth in the sprint medley and sixth in the 4x100. That gave him a taste for how good he could be heading into his sophomore year, but like every other competitor in the state, he was denied a chance to compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEVADA, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO