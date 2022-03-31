ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Navy plane crashes off Virginia coast, leaving 1 dead

TODAY.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is dead after a Navy plane crashed...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Shooting at Virginia Restaurant Leaves Two Dead and Three Wounded

A shooting in Norfolk, Virginia has left two people dead and three injured. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident took place outside of a restaurant and bar on early Saturday morning. A young reporter, 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, and 25-year-old Devon M. Harris were caught in the crossfire and killed. Jenkins was a breaking reporter for The Virginian-Pilot before she shifted to education.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
TODAY.com

14-year-old boy dies after falling from 'free fall' ride at Orlando park

A 14-year-old boy died Thursday night after falling from a ride at an Orlando amusement park that takes passengers 430 feet in the air before plummeting toward the ground at 70 miles per hour, authorities said. On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's department identified the boy as Tyre Sampson from...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Us Coast Guard#Traffic Accident#The Coast Guard
Gwinnett Daily Post

US aircraft carrier, site of a 1972 race riot at sea, on way to scrapyard

It was once the biggest symbol of American military power in the Indo-Pacific, battle tested from Vietnam to the Persian Gulf and a survivor of a collision with a Soviet submarine. But the glory days of the former USS Kitty Hawk are over, and the retired supercarrier is on its...
MILITARY
Virginian-Pilot

4,000 sailors, Marines join Kearsarge group deploying from Norfolk and heading across Atlantic

The USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group deployed Wednesday from Norfolk, headed south to pick up Marines from the 22 Marine Expeditionary Unit before heading across the Atlantic. On its way past Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, the Kearsarge, USS Arlington and USS Gunston Hall loaded the hovercrafts and landing craft that sailors use to move the Marines on and off beaches, as well as ...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cbs17

Norfolk-based Navy ship will not deploy due to standoff over vaccine mandate

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Secretary of the Navy for seven months, Carlos Del Toro, knows his way around the world’s largest naval base in Norfolk, Virginia. The former commanding officer of the Norfolk-based USS Bulkeley returned to Hampton Roads to check on the readiness of the USS Gerald R. Ford, which has been plagued by a series of mechanical problems. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier recently completed so-called shock trials.
NORFOLK, VA
MilitaryTimes

4 United States Marines killed in Osprey crash, Norway confirms

Four U.S. Marines were killed a Friday’s MV-22 Osprey crash in their country, according to Norwegian officials. “The police in Nordland County confirmed Saturday morning that the crew of four have died,” a statement from the Norwegian military said. The Marines, assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

US Marines identify four dead in Norway plane crash

The US Marine Corps has identified its four members killed in a plane crash during Nato military exercises in Norway last week. Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz, 27, Capt. Ross Reynolds, 27, Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy, 30, and Cpl. Jacob Moore, 24, died on Friday, the Marines said. All four were aboard...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy