Navy plane crashes off Virginia coast, leaving 1 dead

A shooting in Norfolk, Virginia has left two people dead and three injured. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident took place outside of a restaurant and bar on early Saturday morning. A young reporter, 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, and 25-year-old Devon M. Harris were caught in the crossfire and killed. Jenkins was a breaking reporter for The Virginian-Pilot before she shifted to education.
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A pilot was rescued by a US Navy helicopter Monday after crashing a single engine aircraft into a body of water in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the single engine aircraft was on approach to the Palatka Airport when the pilot sent an emergency signal and radioed a mayday sometime around 5 p.m.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department released new details about a 14-year-old boy who died Thursday after falling from a ride at Icon Park in Orlando, Florida. At a press conference Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina identified the young man as Tyre Sampson. Sampson was a Missouri resident who was visiting Florida with another family, Mina said.
A $100 million plane that came to rest more than 12,000 below the surface of the South China Sea after it crashed in January during an attempted landing has been recovered by the U.S. Navy, officials said. The F-35C Lightning II — the most advanced fighter jet on the planet,...
Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
It was once the biggest symbol of American military power in the Indo-Pacific, battle tested from Vietnam to the Persian Gulf and a survivor of a collision with a Soviet submarine. But the glory days of the former USS Kitty Hawk are over, and the retired supercarrier is on its...
The USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group deployed Wednesday from Norfolk, headed south to pick up Marines from the 22 Marine Expeditionary Unit before heading across the Atlantic. On its way past Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, the Kearsarge, USS Arlington and USS Gunston Hall loaded the hovercrafts and landing craft that sailors use to move the Marines on and off beaches, as well as ...
BALTIMORE — A loaded 1,095-foot cargo ship remained stuck Tuesday morning in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay, presenting Coast Guard officials with what they described as a "logistical challenge" to free the vessel without polluting the environment. The container vessel, named Ever Forward, ran aground Sunday night after leaving Baltimore, Petty...
Newport News Shipbuilding delivered the Navy’s 21st Virginia-class submarine over the weekend. The future USS Montana (SSN-794) is the 10th Virginia-class submarine delivered by Huntington Ingalls Industries, and is the third Block IV-configured submarine, according to a Monday Navy press release. “We continue to be proud of our partnership...
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Secretary of the Navy for seven months, Carlos Del Toro, knows his way around the world’s largest naval base in Norfolk, Virginia. The former commanding officer of the Norfolk-based USS Bulkeley returned to Hampton Roads to check on the readiness of the USS Gerald R. Ford, which has been plagued by a series of mechanical problems. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier recently completed so-called shock trials.
Four U.S. Marines were killed a Friday’s MV-22 Osprey crash in their country, according to Norwegian officials. “The police in Nordland County confirmed Saturday morning that the crew of four have died,” a statement from the Norwegian military said. The Marines, assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing,...
State and federal authorities are looking for two women who allegedly murdered a 13-year-old girl. Nichole Brooks, 43, and Isis Wallace, 22, were targeting adults in a stopped vehicle, but they instead struck the teenager, police have said. Officers added that the pair should be considered armed and dangerous. “The...
The US Marine Corps has identified its four members killed in a plane crash during Nato military exercises in Norway last week. Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz, 27, Capt. Ross Reynolds, 27, Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy, 30, and Cpl. Jacob Moore, 24, died on Friday, the Marines said. All four were aboard...
CHESTER, W.Va. (WTRF) – Rich Horrigan grew up not knowing his father, because his father died a hero. U.S. Army Air Force 1st Lieutenant Richard W. Horrigan was killed during World War II; leaving behind his wife and a son he never knew. Fast forward many years later to 2018, and to a phone call that […]
