Inside the efforts to send books to children who fled Ukraine

EUROPE (CBS) – From Poland, Germany, and Kyiv, Ukraine, five Ukrainian women spoke on a video Zoom call with WBZ, recounting the last month – the scariest of their lives. “Every day we heard bombing,” said Nataliya Haidei. “Every day we heard missiles, the sound of missiles.” On their own time, when they were ready – from three days into the war until just three days ago – the women took whoever they could from their families and fled their war-torn homes. It’s something they never had to do. “Now we understand that we were very naïve,” Maryna Mykhailova said. The women...

EUROPE ・ 8 DAYS AGO