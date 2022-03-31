ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the efforts to send books to children who fled Ukraine

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston's Fenway Park is planning to be the first ballpark to...

CBS Boston

‘I Was Ready To Die’: Women Who Fled Ukraine Share Their Stories

EUROPE (CBS) – From Poland, Germany, and Kyiv, Ukraine, five Ukrainian women spoke on a video Zoom call with WBZ, recounting the last month – the scariest of their lives. “Every day we heard bombing,” said Nataliya Haidei. “Every day we heard missiles, the sound of missiles.” On their own time, when they were ready – from three days into the war until just three days ago – the women took whoever they could from their families and fled their war-torn homes. It’s something they never had to do. “Now we understand that we were very naïve,” Maryna Mykhailova said. The women...
EUROPE
Idaho State Journal

Local doctor in Ukraine recounts scenes of brave children, devastated families

We continue to go to Chernivtsi, Ukraine, with my team of five every morning. It takes about 30 minutes to successfully walk across the border into Ukraine. Many check points and usually many people lined up to hopefully escape into Romania. Babies, children, mothers, dogs, cats, elderly people carrying what they can in suitcases. I am amazed how good the children are — they stand in long cold lines and I never hear them complain. ...
POCATELLO, ID
WGNtv.com

Ukrainian Village school helping students who fled war-torn Ukraine

CHICAGO — One Chicago school has already welcomed students who fled Ukraine and now they’re preparing to help even more. St. Nicholas Cathedral School has been a pillar of the Ukrainian community in the heart of Chicago’s Ukrainian Village. “We’re the first stop for Ukrainian immigrants coming...
CHICAGO, IL
TODAY.com

Meet Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, wife of President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska is now emerging on the world stage as a voice of hope and resilience for the people of Ukraine. “I have no panic or tears in me. I will be calm and confident,” she wrote on social media. Since her husband President Zelenskyy has entered office, Zelenska has focused her work on several key issues, including women’s rights. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY from Poland.March 2, 2022.
#Ukraine
AFP

US journalist shot dead in Ukraine

A US journalist was shot dead and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine. Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues, the media outlet said. "We are devastated by the loss of Brent Renaud," Time editor in chief Edward Felsenthal said in a statement. "Our hearts are with all of Brent's loved ones. It is essential that journalists are able to safely cover this ongoing invasion and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

This former Uber executive traveled to Ukraine to help Zelensky. His parents still think he’s in San Francisco

There was a moment during his 70-hour journey from San Francisco to Ukraine where the magnitude of the situation really struck Andrey Liscovich.“My parents were making their way west through Ukraine as they evacuated and at the exact same time I was passing through the same city on a train going the other way,” he says.“We were literally a couple of miles away from each other and I couldn’t tell them.“I remember looking out of the train window at that exact moment. It was an emotional moment for me personally.”As far as his mother is aware, Mr Liscovich is still...
EUROPE
The Guardian

Woman fleeing Ukraine war dies in bus crash in Italy

A woman has been killed when a bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturned on a motorway in Italy. The 32-year-old and her two children, aged 10 and five, were among 22 people onboard escaping the war in Ukraine, according to reports in the Italian press. The bus was making its way...
ACCIDENTS
WRAL

NC candidate helping in Ukraine

A local state senate candidate from Ukraine is helping people in his home country. Dimitry Slabyak is working with people in his home country through a group called EmbraceUSA. Reporter: Travis Fain. Reporter: Ali Ingersoll. Photographer: Edward Wilson.
ADVOCACY
People

2 Ukrainian Children Who Fled Russian Invasion Receive Special Welcome at New School in Italy

A pair of Ukrainian children were warmly welcomed when they arrived at their new school in Italy. The students, who fled Lviv — a city in Western Ukraine located near the Polish border — received a strong show of support when they walked in together, according to CNN, which obtained footage of the heartwarming moment that was also widely shared on social media.
EDUCATION
Fox News

Retired Marine veteran who fled Vietnam as a child travels to Ukraine to help rescue families

A Marine veteran who fled Vietnam as a child travels to Ukraine to help rescue families as millions flee Putin's ongoing assault. Task Force 824 founder Quan Nguyen, who spent time in refugee camps as a child, is one of two veterans leading the effort. He joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday to discuss his efforts and why he is going above and beyond to help Ukrainians trying to escape.
WORLD
MSNBC

Boy who fled Ukraine alone reunites with mother in Slovakia

Ali Velshi reports an update to the story of an 11-year-old boy named Hassan who drew worldwide attention when he traveled alone over 600 miles to escape the Russian assault on his home in southern Ukraine, fleeing to Slovakia where he has now been reunited with his siblings and mother and grandmother. March 17, 2022.
SOCIETY

