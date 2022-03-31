What is aphasia? Neurologist explains cognitive disorder impacting Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis, the 67-year-old star of numerous classic blockbusters from "Die Hard" and "Armageddon" to "The Sixth Sense," announced on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with aphasia and will be retiring from acting for now. According to a post on the Instagram account of Rumer Willis, the actor's daughter,...
A brain disorder that leads to problems with speaking, reading and writing has sidelined actor Bruce Willis and drawn attention to a little-known condition that has many possible causes. A stroke, tumor, head injury or other damage to the language centers of the brain can cause aphasia. A brain infection...
People who have had a heart attack are at increased risk of stroke and vascular dementia; however, a new study found they may be less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease. A large, nationwide study in Denmark found that the risk of Parkinson’s disease was moderately lower among people who have had a heart attack than among the general population.
Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is a disorder characterized by extreme fatigue, no matter the amount of sleep you get. The fatigue lasts for at least six months but can go on for years, and can’t be explained by an underlying medical condition. Anyone can develop CFS, but it is...
Cognitive decline is the biggest factor in determining how long patients with Alzheimer's disease will live after being diagnosed, according to a new study from researchers at UT Southwestern. The findings, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, are a first step that could help health care providers provide reliable prediction and planning assistance for patients with Alzheimer's disease and their families.
Separation anxiety is when someone is afraid of being apart from or losing a person or other attachment figure. While many people associate the condition with children, adults can experience the separation anxiety as well. A person may develop extreme anxiety due to the separation, or anticipated separation, from a...
Older people taking statins have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism – movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness – than those not taking the drugs, a new study suggests.Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions, with Parkinson’s disease being one of the better known causes.Researchers suggest statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol – could be used in future to help reduce the effects of parkinsonism in the general population of older adults, and not just those with high cholesterol or who are at risk for stroke.Study author Shahram Oveisgharan, of Rush University Medical Centre...
People who enter menopause early—before the age of 45—may be at a higher risk for developing dementia later in life, according to new research. The findings highlight the importance of assessing individuals' personal risk of dementia, especially those who experience menopause, and monitoring brain health as they age.
Substance-induced mood disorders, or mental disorders, are persistent mental health conditions impacting mood that stem from the physiological effects of substances, certain medications, heavy metals, or toxins. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), which is the manual that helps mental health practitioners diagnose and evaluate...
About 54% of COVID-19 survivors experience post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 ("long COVID") months after their initial recovery. Long COVID causes hyperinflammation, which increases people's risk of brain fog, depression, and diabetes. Doing about 30 minutes of moderate exercise (e.g., walking) can reduce inflammation and may help to alleviate long COVID...
Alzheimer's disease is the most common and best known of the tauopathies, a set of neurodegenerative brain diseases caused by toxic tangles of the protein tau. A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has shown that targeting astrocytes—an inflammatory cell in the brain—reduces tau-related brain damage and inflammation in mice.
(CNN) -- Having high cholesterol and blood sugar in your 30s may raise your risk for Alzheimer's disease decades later in life, according to a new study. "We have shown for the first time that the associations between cholesterol and glucose levels and the future risk of Alzheimer's disease extend much earlier in life than previously thought," senior study author Lindsay Farrer, chief of biomedical genetics at Boston University Biomedical Genetics, told CNN.
Alzheimer's disease (AD) eventually leads to severe cognitive decline, but most affected individuals also develop distressing neuropsychiatric symptoms. These earlier effects may be more subtle and are not well understood; it remains unclear whether they arise directly from AD pathology or secondarily as psychological reactions due to the cognitive deficits. Now, a new study examines the connections between biomarkers of AD's hallmark neuropathology, cognition, and other neuropsychiatric symptoms. The study appears in Biological Psychiatry, published by Elsevier.
A woman who leads a support group for people with aphasia, and who has the condition herself, spoke to NBC 10 News about the disorder. The daughter of Bruce Willis took to social media Wednesday, saying the condition has forced Willis to leave the acting career he loves. Aphasia is...
On Wednesday, the family of action star Bruce Willis announced that the actor has been diagnosed with aphasia, causing him to step away from his career at the age of 67. Aphasia is medical condition that leaves patients struggling to understand language and communicate. According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia can...
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The world’s largest study into Statins finds that intolerance to cholesterol-lowering medication is often overestimated and overdiagnosed. Endocrinologist Dr. Paul Jellinger with the Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Care said the study found that less than ten percent of people taking statin medications suffer any side effects. The most commonly reported are cramps and muscle aching.
News of Bruce Willis' battle with aphasia has many wondering what the condition is. It's not a disorder that's widely recognized because it's a symptom of other conditions, but it can be devastating and life-altering.
When Chantal Pierre-Louis lost her appetite, a coworker suggested that she see a doctor to have her thyroid checked. After a series of appointments, she learned she had multiple myeloma, which is the same rare blood cancer Colin Powell had at his death from COVID-19 complications. She felt shocked. Her mom had died of it in 2010.
