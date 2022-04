In case you haven't realized what has been going on for the entire month of March, there is something called March Madness going on. That, of course, is the NCAA Tournament which has reached its acclaimed Final Four teams that will play this weekend in New Orleans, LA. One of those teams happens to be Country superstar Eric Church's favorite team, the North Carolina Tar Heels. So that he can watch them play, he is canceling his show scheduled for Saturday night (April 2nd).

