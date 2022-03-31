ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$30 Million In New Funding Signals "Better Day to Cure Cancer" for Incyclix

Fourteen years ago, the founders of Incyclix Bio were part of a different team with a shared vision – seven words scrawled on a lab whiteboard at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – "It's a good day to cure cancer.". They've been...

MedicalXpress

New screening tool IDs 95% of stage 1 pancreatic cancer

A novel screening platform has flagged more than 95% of stage 1 cancers, according to a pilot study published in Nature Communications Medicine. If validated by future studies, the approach offers a new way to detect the third-leading cause of U.S. cancer deaths in 2020. The study of 139 stage...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MedicalXpress

Novel marker may help diagnose aggressive cancers with poor prognosis

A study published in The Journal of Pathology reveals that many cancers that carry a poor prognosis express an altered form of human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT), an enzyme that regulates the expression of multiple genes. Scientists previously linked a modification called phosphorylation at a particular location on the hTERT...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Sequencing of drug combinations could amplify the anti-tumor immune response in liver cancer

A new therapeutic strategy for hepatocellular cancer (HCC) that initially primes the tumor with an immune checkpoint inhibitor before using a multikinase inhibitor drug showed great promise for treating patients with the deadly disease, a Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) study found. In a paper published in Journal of the National Cancer Institute, researchers reported that the new sequencing approach enhanced the effectiveness of the dual drug therapy, potentially allowing de-escalation of the prolonged use of medications and thus reducing toxic drug exposure.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Novel therapy could help people with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and cancer-related lung disease

A multicenter research team co-led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed the first drug to treat the uncontrolled secretion of mucins in the airways, which causes potentially life-threatening symptoms in millions of Americans with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), as well as lung disease resulting from cancer and cancer treatment. The study was published today in Nature.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

