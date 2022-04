As most on-demand food delivery aggregators continue to operate at a loss, Deliveroo is gearing up to reach profitability within the next two years or so. The company shared in a presentation with analysts Thursday (March 17) discussing its full-year 2021 results that it expects to reach its break-even point in the second half of 2023 or the first half of 2024, aiming to reach an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4% or more by 2026. Its strategy to reach this point includes increasing average order value (AOV) with upselling, reducing driver wait times, increasing network density and becoming more strategic about marketing.

ECONOMY ・ 15 DAYS AGO