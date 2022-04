Maggie Ralston and Molly Skelly combined to throw a four-hitter for Sterling in its 7-0 win against Collingswood in Somerdale. Skelly had seven strikeouts, one walk, one hit batsman and surrendered two hits across four innings while Ralston threw the other three with two strikeouts, two hits and no walks or hit batters. Kayla D’Angelo, Brianna Blanchard and Rayna Pelcak recorded three hits apiece for Sterling.

COLLINGSWOOD, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO