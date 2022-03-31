ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hope Florida pilot project reaches more than 25,000 Floridians in nine months

By Bethany Blankley
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, a pilot program of the Florida Department of Children and Families, has served 25,000 people since it re-launched last September. Spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis, the state is partnering with local, community-based groups, including in...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
FloridaDaily

Florida CFO Says 2022 Legislative Session Helped Floridians

The Historic Florida Capitol BuildingFlorida Daily. This week, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released the following statement on now concluded 2022 legislative session highlighting the passage of his top priorities, which include securing $10 million in funding for Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces, providing tax relief so Floridians can protect their homes and lower their insurance premiums, and continuing efforts aimed at protecting consumers.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Florida to provide more than $700M for Moffitt’s new Pasco campus

The Florida Legislature has approved over $706 million for H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute's new Pasco County campus. Moffitt is planning to build a 775-acre campus east of the Suncoast Parkway and south of State Road 52. Nearly $600 million would be provided over a 30-year period to go toward the construction of the life sciences research park, which breaks down to $20 million in recurring state funds. Meanwhile, another $106 million would go toward building out the needed road infrastructure. Construction for the first phase is scheduled to start in 2023. Moffitt has extensive growth plans for the state, including building the first-ever cancer care facility in St. Petersburg.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
US News and World Report

Dozen Doctors Get Prison in Health Care Fraud, Opioid Scheme

DETROIT (AP) — A dozen doctors are among 16 people in Michigan and Ohio sentenced to prison for a health care fraud that included the distribution of 6.6 million opioid doses and $250 million in false billings. A multi-state network of pain clinics participated in the scheme from 2007...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
K945

Louisiana Prisons Will Finally Allow ‘Contact’ Visits Once Again

It might be easy to think that we've already made it through the pandemic. We're starting to see fewer and fewer masks, festivals are back, and we're not seeing the terrifying COVID infection numbers plastered on the news everyday - so it certainly seems like we are exiting the blanket forts we've been hiding under since March 11th, 2020 (the date the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 issue a "pandemic"). While that's good, and I'm totally ready for all of this to be over - some places in Louisiana are moving a little slower in regards to their COVID restrictions.
LOUISIANA STATE
WRIC TV

Who is incarcerated in Virginia’s prisons?

(STACKER) — The United States has a higher incarceration rate than any other country in the world, but as violent crime trends have gone down nationwide in recent decades, the number of incarcerated people in America has continued to climb until just recently. In response to increasing fears over...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Week

Georgia man gets 3 years in prison for spending nearly $60,000 in COVID-19 relief money on a Pokémon card

A Georgia man didn't make the very best use of his COVID-19 relief money, according to prosecutors — and he's now headed to prison. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine has been sentenced to 36 months in prison after admitting he used nearly $60,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to buy a Pokémon card, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia. He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floridians#Volunteers#Mental Health
Stateline

As Nurses Quit, States Seek to Train More

Under pressure from short-staffed hospitals and burned-out nurses, lawmakers in several states recently passed bills designed to expand nursing schools. For more than two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed both the importance of nurses and strain on the workforce. Hospitals, long-term care centers and even K-12 schools have been so short-staffed in recent months that they’ve had to cancel procedures, delay moving patients into inpatient beds or reduce other services. This legislative season, that sense of crisis has powered bipartisan efforts to increase nurse training and licensure.
INDIANA STATE
Government Technology

How to Apply for Hurricane Protection in Louisiana

(TNS) - Louisiana is up to receive $40 million in federal grants for disaster survivors to make their homes more resilient to flooding, Vice President Kamala Harris announced in Sunset Monday and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced from Washington, D.C. Examples of eligible projects under new Swift Current monies include...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Axios Tampa Bay

More than 1 million boats are now registered in Florida

Florida has surpassed 1 million registered recreational vessels (aka boats), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced this week.By the numbers: Tampa Bay has two of the state's top five counties for vessel registration — Pinellas (53,867) and Hillsborough (41,495).The others: Miami-Dade (74,622), Lee (50,304) and Broward (47,741).Why it matters: While Florida leads the nation in most registered boats, it also has the highest number of reported boating accidents. In 2020, 836 boating accidents were reported to the FWC, including 79 deaths (with five missing persons presumed dead) and 534 injuries.Most recently, a man drowned while trying to tow his boat back to shore on Lake Seminole — hours after firefighters had rescued him from the sinking boat.Be smart: FWC encourages boaters to wear life jackets, maintain 360-degree awareness and know the dangers of (and penalties for) operating a vessel while impaired.The commission also recommends taking one of its educational courses this spring.
FLORIDA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

6 hospital construction projects worth more than $600M

Six hospital construction projects with price tags of $600 million or more have been announced or have advanced in the last month, as reported by Becker's. County commissioners heard construction proposals March 17 for Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network's $1.2 billion capital project, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported March 17.
FORT WORTH, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

These 10 Minnesota donors gave over $2.9 million

In Minnesota politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received more than $36.9 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $2.9 million. These are the top 10 individual donors to Minnesota state-level candidates and political action committees...
ADVOCACY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Math bill headed to Alabama governor’s desk

(The Center Square) – The Alabama Numeracy Act is on its way to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk. Senate Bill 171 would prohibit the use of Common Core State Standards in math in the state’s public elementary schools while at the same time working to improve math proficiency in students.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy