Hope Florida pilot project reaches more than 25,000 Floridians in nine months

It might be easy to think that we've already made it through the pandemic. We're starting to see fewer and fewer masks, festivals are back, and we're not seeing the terrifying COVID infection numbers plastered on the news everyday - so it certainly seems like we are exiting the blanket forts we've been hiding under since March 11th, 2020 (the date the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 issue a "pandemic"). While that's good, and I'm totally ready for all of this to be over - some places in Louisiana are moving a little slower in regards to their COVID restrictions.

