BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)- It has been 82 years since the tragic Willow Grove Mine accident. On March 16, 1940, an explosion ripped through the Willow Grove Mine, taking the life of 72 workers. To honor the lives that were lost, family and community members gathered at the mine site in Neffs in […]

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO