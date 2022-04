ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Earth Day Festival returns to the Muny in Forest Park after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be organized by the local nonprofit Earthday365 and will take place form 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23 and April 24. The festival plans to educate and empower the regional community for greater action toward a more sustainable future.

