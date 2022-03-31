Court Proceedings

A hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan County teenager charged with murder. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a hearing in District Court in November of last year, a mental competency evaluation was ordered by the Court for Christian Torres, who is charged with second degree murder for allegedly killing his father, 47-year-old Edgar “Eddie” Jones at a home in Dayton on July 27, 2021. Torres was 15-years of age when the alleged crime occurred – he is being tried as an adult. The competency evaluation conducted by the Wyoming State Hospital determined that Torres is competent and fit to proceed. Torres, at Tuesday’s hearing in District Court entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency. Torres will now be evaluated by the State Hospital for mental illness.

