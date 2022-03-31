ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, MN

Court Proceedings

Journal
 2 days ago

• A felony first-degree drug sale 17 grams or more within 90 days charge was filed March 28 on Noel Garcia Sr., 39, 1507 Highway 14 W., New...

Covington couple sent to prison for $48 million employee benefits fraud

A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
COVINGTON, LA
2 more plead guilty in Louisiana staged accident scheme

The guilty pleas keep piling up in the Louisiana staged truck accident investigation.The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Duane Evans, has announced two new guilty pleas in the past 10 days, bringing the total to 32. There have been no convictions after a trial in the investigation, because as of yet, no defendants have chosen to go to trial.
LOUISIANA STATE
Dentist convicted of breaking teeth in fraud scheme

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Grafton dentist has been convicted of health care fraud for breaking patients’ teeth and then claiming they needed crowns in an insurance scam. U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling announced that a federal jury on Thursday convicted 61-year-old Scott Charmoli of five counts of health care fraud and two counts of making false statements related to health care matters. He faces up to 60 years in prison when he’s sentenced in June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Murder Suspect Deemed Fit to Proceed

A hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan County teenager charged with murder. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a hearing in District Court in November of last year, a mental competency evaluation was ordered by the Court for Christian Torres, who is charged with second degree murder for allegedly killing his father, 47-year-old Edgar “Eddie” Jones at a home in Dayton on July 27, 2021. Torres was 15-years of age when the alleged crime occurred – he is being tried as an adult. The competency evaluation conducted by the Wyoming State Hospital determined that Torres is competent and fit to proceed. Torres, at Tuesday’s hearing in District Court entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency. Torres will now be evaluated by the State Hospital for mental illness.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne Felon Takes Plea Deal in Federal Gun Case

A Cheyenne felon who was arrested after special agents found firearms and ammunition in his bedroom has taken a plea deal in his case, U.S. Attorney Bob Murray's Office announced Thursday. Anthony Pierce Unocic, 52, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of firearms and ammunition at a change of plea...
CHEYENNE, WY

