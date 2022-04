This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Friday morning, Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Ingram Avenue. A passenger inside the vehicle was found to have a Johnson County Failure to Appear warrant for No Insurance. Dalton Wright, 29, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked in on his warrant. Bond was set at $150 cash or surety.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO