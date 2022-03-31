ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Into Drug-Discovery, Protein-Testing Firms

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NE7vJ_0evRSQYJ00

The prominent asset manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Wednesday bought into a drug-discovery-technology stock, again bulked up on a major cryptocurrency stock, and again sold shares of a major electric-vehicle maker.

She also continued her buying of 3D-printing stocks. (All valuations are as of Wednesday’s close.)

Ark funds purchased 496,322 shares of Twist Bioscience (TWST) - Get Twist Bioscience Corp. Report, valued at $24.9 million.

Twist Bio, South San Francisco, says on its investor-relations page that the core of its platform "is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by 'writing' DNA on a silicon chip.

"We are leveraging our unique technology platform to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for NGS sample preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development."

Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Report snapped up 221,118 shares of SomaLogic (SLGC) , the Boulder, Colo., biotechnology company, valued at $1.8 million. SomaLogic produces protein-based tests that enable individuals and health-care providers to better prevent and assess diseases.

Ark Genomic Revolution snatched 150,051 shares of Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) , valued at $1.4 million.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) - Get ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Report bought 35,979 shares of 3D Systems (DDD) - Get 3D Systems Corporation Report, valued at $613,802.

Ark funds bought 96,591 shares of Coinbase (COIN) , the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., valued at $18.9 million. In January, Ark said bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030. It recently traded at $47,048.

Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report sold 2,978 shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, valued at $3.3 million. Wood has said that her sales of Tesla stock are designed to take profits and that she still believes in the company. Tesla remains the biggest holding of Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report.

Meanwhile, in Ark’s March 21 newsletter, it noted that “as of March 2022, roughly one-third of the companies that went public through initial public offerings (IPOs) during the past four years are trading below their previous private valuations.”

As for the significance of that trend, “In our view, these data suggest that public market investors are rejecting the late-stage and IPO valuations set by venture capitalists and investment bankers.”

Earlier this year, when Wood’s publicly traded technology stocks were falling sharply, she noted the disparity between valuations for privately traded tech stocks and publicly traded ones. That created attractive opportunities to buy the publicly traded stocks, Wood said.

Now private valuations are sliding, too, says Ark analyst Maximilian Friedrich. “Data from private secondary markets … suggest that startup valuations are responding to the drawdown in public markets,” he wrote in a commentary.

Secondary marketplace Forge reported that prices for companies that traded on its platform fell about 10% both in the fourth quarter and in February.

In addition, indications of interest in selling privately held stocks totaled 60%, the highest level since first-quarter of 2020, when the Covid crisis broke out. It's also a stark reversal from the 60% for buyer indications of interest in 2021, Friedrich said.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
TheStreet
TheStreet

30K+

Followers

83K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow TheStreet and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Silicon Chip#Ark Investment Management#Twist Bioscience#Ngs#Arkg#Somalogic#Slgc#Burning Rock Biotech#Bnr
Motley Fool

This Cryptocurrency Just Exploded 30% Higher, Overnight

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. One of the more popular cryptocurrencies...
STOCKS
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
The Independent

140-year-old rusty batteries offer huge breakthrough for energy storage

Scientists have discovered an alternative to costly and environmentally damaging lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from smartphones to electric cars – in the form of a 140-year old technology.Iron-air batteries, first invented in 1878, hold a far higher energy density to lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, however until now they have impractical for recharging purposes due to rusting.A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now claims to have fine-tuned a process known as “reverse rusting” in order to allow the new design to charge and discharge energy.“Iron-air batteries can be commercially scaled up for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
83K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy